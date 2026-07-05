Analyzing OKC Thunder Two-Way Brooks Barnhizer's Showing Against Memphis

Just a few weeks after the NBA Finals came to an end, basketball is back.

The 2026 Summer League kicked off on Friday, July 3, and the Oklahoma City Thunder played their first contest of the summer on July 4.

The event gives rookies a chance to play alongside their new teammates for the first time, and grants other young players an opportunity to try and earn a place in the NBA.

For OKC, first-round picks Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz made their debuts in a Thunder uniform on July 4, each turning in strong performances. While Oklahoma City lost by 37 points, a few other players still played well.

Second-year wing player Brooks Barnhizer led the team in scoring and rebounding, finishing with 13 points, 6 rebounds and an assist while shooting 6-of-12 from the field, 1-of-4 from 3-point range and 0-of-1 from the free throw line in 20 minutes on the court.

Barnhizer's shooting still appears to be one of his biggest shortcomings, but the 2025 second-round pick's activity and ability to run in transition were on full display. The Northwestern product looked comfortable on the floor, and was the Thunder's only second-year player in the starting lineup.

His maturity showed, as he cut to the basket and finished at the rim for easy buckets and got a few outlet passes in transition that he was able to convert to points. Barnhizer even knocked down a corner triple.

Great find from Aday 👀 pic.twitter.com/7KAKv6uaor — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) July 4, 2026

If the 24-year-old can become a more consistent shooter, he has a shot to become a more regular NBA player for Oklahoma City or another franchise.

After spending his rookie season on a two-way contract, the Thunder tendered a qualifying offer to Barnhizer, bringing back the former No. 44 overall pick as a two-way player. Barnhizer will be joined by undrafted free agent Josh Dix and Otega Oweh, the No. 41 pick from the 2026 draft.

During his first year with Oklahoma City, Barnhizer averaged 1.7 points and 2 rebounds while shooting 38% from the field in 8.7 minutes per game across 40 NBA appearances.

Barnhizer's best performance with the Thunder came Denver on April 10, when the former Wildcats' standout notched 14 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals while shooting 5-of-10 from the field, 1-of-3 from beyond the arc and 3-of-4 from the free throw line.

In 11 G League games as a rookie, Barnhizer averaged 18.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 58.5% from the field and 61.9% from 3-point range on 1.9 attempts per game.