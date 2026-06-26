OKC Thunder See 2026 NBA Summer League Schedule Revealed

With the 2026 NBA Draft in the rearview mirror, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the NBA world turn their attention to the rest of the league's offseason period, headlined by the tentpole event that is NBA Summer League. Not only is this a place to get a glimpse at the league's future, with rookies stepping onto NBA hardwood for the first time, but it is also an event featuring all 30 teams where deals often get done. It coincides with the start of NBA Free Agency, a massive transaction window opening.

The Oklahoma City Thunder selected a trio of prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft. Michigan big man Aday Mara (No. 12), Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz (No. 16) and Kentucky guard Otega Oweh (No. 41) all of whom seem poised to join the Thunder's Summer League roster.

Oklahoma City will once again take part in a pair of NBA Summer League events. Starting first in Salt Lake City for a three game stint before heading to Vegas for the rest of the month of July.

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the twelfth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Michigan center Aday Mara after he was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

2026 Oklahoma City Thunder Salt Lake City Summer League Schedule

Saturday, July 4: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 2 PM CT

Monday, July 6: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks, 6 PM CT

Tuesday, July 7: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz, 8 PM CT

Typically, the Salt Lake City Summer League circuit is broadcasting on the ESPN family of networks. TV broadcast information is to be announced for these three games.

OKC Thunder 2026 Las Vegas NBA Summer League Schedule

Friday, July 10: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 9 PM CT, Amazon Prime

Sunday, July 12: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors, 7 PM CT, Amazon Prime

Tuesday, July 14: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets, 8 PM CT, ESPN

Thursday, July 16: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks, 5 PM CT, Amazon Prime

These games in Vegas will determine the NBA Summer League playoffs and additional games for the OKC Thunder to finish out the Las Vegas portion of Summer League. The Oklahoma City Thunder will see potentially two must-watch matchups in Summer League to bookend the first four games in Vegas, with Michigan front-court members duking it out. First Aday Mara matches up with Yaxel Lendeborg and the Golden State Warriors before potentially battling Morez Johnson Jr. and the Dallas Mavericks.

It is important to note that historically, by July 16, first-round picks are no longer active on Summer League rosters, likely dashing the Johnson Jr. vs. Mara matchup.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will announce their full Summer League roster in the coming days for the Salt Lake City event with an updated look at the team before jetting to Vegas at the end of the following week.