Who Will be OKC Thunder's Second-Leading Scorer Next Season?

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping for a healthier season, which should mean some more star power on the floor.

Next season, the Thunder will be looking to get back to the top of the league after falling short in the 2026 Western Conference Finals. Throughout the year, there will be many storylines to keep an eye on, but one that’s already fallen under the radar a bit is who will be the Thunder’s second-leading scorer.

It’s no secret that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will almost certainly lead Oklahoma City in scoring as he looks for a historic third straight MVP season. Perhaps even getting in the mix for the leaguewide scoring title, Gilgeous-Alexander should run away with ease as the Thunder’s top scorer.

After that, things get quite interesting. With one of Jalen Williams or Chet Holmgren battling injuries over the past two seasons, the Thunder haven’t had much of a chance to see those two play together much throughout the 82-game slate.

After Williams easily secured the title of second-leading scorer in 2024-25, he and Holmgren tied for that title at 17.1 points per game last season. Assuming both come back in similar form next season and can stay healthy, it would likely make sense for Williams to reassert himself as the Thunder’s second-best scorer behind Gilgeous-Alexander.

Williams’ 21.6 points per game in 2024-25 prove that he can be a legitimate second option and star for Oklahoma City. As evidenced by scoring outbursts, such as his 40-point NBA Finals game, Williams is a true offensive star when healthy.

Although Holmgren’s 17.1 points a night last season were his career best, making him a clear underdog in comparison to Williams, he’s also the Thunder’s biggest wild card. Looking to build off an All-NBA campaign from last season, Holmgren could certainly be ready to take another leap with a fully healthy offseason at his disposal.

As an elite play finisher for the Thunder throughout last year, Holmgren’s next step offensively would be his creation, which has been clunky for the most part. Still, some motivation from his conference finals shortcomings coupled with the skillset he already possesses, Holmgren may actually have a shot to be the Thunder’s No. 2 man, even when the team is at full strength.

In any case, the Thunder should have plenty of star power to count on beyond Gilgeous-Alexander next season, and if all goes well, Oklahoma City may soon be home to three 20-point-per-game scorers.