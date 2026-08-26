OKC Thunder Must Value Home-Court Advantage Again in 2026-27

The Oklahoma City Thunder might be ready to take the regular season a bit more lightly next season, but they would be wise to value getting home-court advantage again.

The NBA playoffs have plenty of factors that go into which team will come out on top in any game and eventually which team will be crowned champion. While most factors are easy to see on the stat sheet, home-court advantage is nearly impossible to truly quantify.

Obviously, there are things such as a team’s home record or their performance between home and road games can be compared. However, there’s no real way to figure out exactly what makes a home-court advantage more valuable for some teams than others.

Yet, it’s clear that whatever it is that contributes to a fierce home-court advantage, Oklahoma City has it. Losing only four home games over the past two postseasons, the Thunder have typically been able to rely on their home crowd to get them through whatever gets thrown their way.

While it might seem less important now after the San Antonio Spurs won a Game 7 in Paycom Center in 2026 to end the Thunder’s season, that home crowd certainly didn’t hurt Oklahoma City’s chances as it looked to keep its season alive without two of its three main ball-handlers. When healthy in 2025, the Thunder had a couple of Game 7 wins on their home floor after some blowout losses in Game 6.

The race for the No. 1 seed will be tough again next season, but going for the league’s best record will again be a worthwhile quest. Interestingly enough, the Thunder’s home-court advantage will also help them in their hopes of earning home-court advantage in the postseason.

Holding the league’s best home record over the past couple of years, the Thunder’s ability to take care of business on the home floor hasn’t been limited to their postseason play. While the 82-game season can drag on, getting half of those games at home can help them get through the grind.

Whether it be starting a series at home or having a win-or-go-home matchup in front of a home crowd, there is no reason for Oklahoma City to take the advantage of home-court lightly. As they look to earn the West’s top seed for a fourth straight season next year, the Thunder should continue to remind themselves just how valuable a home game in May or June can be.