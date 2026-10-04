Why Does OKC Thunder Have Two Back To Back Sets in Preseason?

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to embark on their preseason slate later this week. It begins on Tuesday in Tulsa, OK. as the Thunder play a neutral-site game against the Pelicans to allow fans all over the state of Oklahoma to enjoy the state's lone major professional sports franchise. That game is the first of five exhibition contests and on the front end of a back-to-back. The first of two back-to-back sets the Bricktown Ballers will play prior to the start of the 2026-27 regular season.

While Oklahoma City is no stranger to loading up their preseason slate with games, the nature of two back-to-backs –– both involving some form of travel, even if just a 90-minute bus ride North –– is eye-popping.

The team is preparing for a season that has title expectations laid upon them. No one will be satisfied with anything less. The preseason and training camp is the first step toward getting back to the mountaintop where they stood in 2025.

At practice on Sunday, Mark Daigneault was asked about the interesting dynamic of having a pair of back-to-backs in the preseason. That was intentional, as the Thunder are attempting to have their cake and eat it too.

“We make our own preseason schedule, so the back-to-backs are actually by design. We’re not going to play everybody in every game. At least the high-minute rotation guys. We will play some guys five games, but the high-minute guys don't play in every game," Daigneault explained at Sunday's practice. "So condensing it actually gives us more practice time on either end of those games. We use it as a five-game thing where are we are just trying to get everybody what they need. Some people need experience and game time, some people just need a bare minimum to get themselves ready for the season."

While players bemoan back-to-backs in the regular season, Daigneault's logic makes sense. The team gets five preseason games to get its roster ready for the 82-game slate, while the regular rotational players will have ample rest despite the back-to-back all while still having 16 days that the team doesn't play a game heading into the season opener this month to have the option of holding practices.

This team in particular is littered with youngsters who need simulated games to get ready for what is ahead. Rookies Aday Mara, Bennett Stirtz, and Otega Oweh will be vital in the five-game preseason slate, one can assume. Not to mention the chance to explore different roles for guys in low-leverage environments where the result –– win or lose –– doesn't matter.

It is obviously every decision this organization makes is well thought out, constructing its preseason schedule is no different.