Three OKC Thunder Players Receive All-Defensive Team Votes
The Oklahoma City Thunder had a strong capacity in every facet. They improved immensely on the defensive side of the ball. Their offense was unique and versatile. Most importantly, the impact went beyond the team's superstar in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and there was buy-in all around.
The team plays defense by committee. While players like Lu Dort and Chet Holmgren are a staple in the defense, the Thunder plays defense with all hands on deck, with plenty of help coming from every which direction.
Still, each of those three players earned defensive recognition, though no accolades came from it, in the NBA All-Defensive teams voting. None of the three players aforementioned made First Team or Second Team All-Defense, but they each landed in the first five out category.
Dort was the first player left off the teams, coming in with 34 total points and six first-team votes. He fell just two total points short of Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday, who scored 36 total points. Dort was a short two points off making the All-Defensive Second Team.
As incredible of a defender as Dort is, it's an absolute shock his trophy shelf is empty of defensive awards.
Just two spots below Dort is Thunder rookie center Chet Holmgren, who received 21 points, though he had no first-team votes. His shot blocking, which is among the best in the entire NBA, deterred opposing offenses away from Oklahoma City's rim entirely and helped them holistically on that end of the floor.
Two spots below Holmgren -- five spots below a Second Team finish -- was Gilgeous-Alexander, who received four first-team votes. In all honesty, this might be the most impressive. As a 30-plus point per game scorer, Gilgeous-Alexander is the spearhead of this team's offense, yet he's as bought in on the defensive end as any Thunder player.
All-in-all, the three players getting mentions and solid votes for All-Defensive teams is quite impressive and a display of the team's team defense.
