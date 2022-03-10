WATCH: Aaron Wiggins Dominant Offensive Night

Aaron Wiggins began the season on a two-way contract with the Thunder and the Blue. But his consistency on both ends of the floor awarded him a four-year deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With the likes of Lu Dort and Kenrich Williams out, he has become the pulse of OKC’s defense. But it wasn’t his defense that shined against Minnesota.

Leading the Thunder in scoring, out-scoring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Wiggins put on quite the performance.

Mark Daigneault said,“like his other bigger scoring games this season, you know, I'm impressed by the fact that it just comes out of the flow of what we're trying to do. So when he has a night like this it's not like he's doing anything, you know, outside of his game.”

Wiggins dropped 25 points on nine-of-19 shooting. He was clearly hot from the perimeter though as he finished five-of-eight from behind the arc.

“You know, he just played a simple game tonight. He shot good open catch and shoot shots, drove simple plays, you know, pass the ball pretty well on some of the secondary playmaking opportunities,” Coach Diagneault said.

Snagging nine rebounds and recording five assists off playmaking opportunities, Wiggins was the bright spot in Oklahoma City’s loss to the Timberwolves.

For Wiggins to com in clutch for OKC while Gilgeous-Alexander was clearly struggling was huge. His improvement on both ends of the floor is positive for the Thunder.