Anthony Edwards’ former coach joining Timberwolves’ local TV broadcast
Anthony Edwards' college head coach, Tom Crean, is expected to join the Timberwolves' FanDuel Sports Network local broadcast team as a pre- and postgame show analyst for the 2025-26 season.
Crean is expected to split duties with Minnesota Lynx legend Rebekkah Brunson throughout the season. There hasn't been an official confirmation on how many games he will be involved with.
"We’re thrilled to welcome Tom Crean to the Timberwolves broadcast team," said Larry Holm, FanDuel Sports Network’s Vice President of Production, overseeing live NBA coverage in a release. "His coaching pedigree, passion for the game, and experience behind the mic will add a fresh perspective to our coverage and offer engaging analysis for Timberwolves fans."
Crean coached Edwards for 32 games during the 2019-20 season. Crean's four-season run in Athens is not near the top of his career accolades, but he saw Edwards average 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in his lone season with the Bulldogs.
Since being let go by Georgia in 2022, Crean has become a well-respected broadcaster for ESPN and NBC Sports. He has mostly covered college basketball, but his role with the Timberwolves will be one of his first significant NBA gigs.
Crean has more than 20 seasons of experience as a Division I men's basketball head coach between his stops at Marquette, Indiana and Georgia. Edwards is just one of many top players he coached, along with Dwyane Wade and Victor Oladipo, among others.
Longtime Wolves' play-by-play announcer Michael Grady is expected to be on fewer broadcasts this season, as his national TV role grows. They've also announced Ashley Stroehlein as the new courtside reporter for Minnesota's FanDuel Sports Network broadcast.
Crean will provide a unique perspective with his vast experience as a head coach, specifically with Edwards. He is just one of a few changes to the Wolves' local broadcast, which will have 65 games during the 2025-26 regular season.
Minnesota's regular-season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network on Wednesday, October 22, and coverage will begin at 8:30 p.m. CT with a pregame show.