Anthony Edwards' latest viral postgame interview likely to end in another fine
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has made it a trend to speak his mind, and never more than after games. Following his game-winner against the Rockets Friday, he explicitly quoted former NBA star Gilbert Arenas and a fine will now likely be on its way.
Edwards drained a step-back three, putting the Wolves up 113-112 with 26 seconds remaining on the clock and he couldn't contain his excitement after the game.
"Man, all I knew was the play was for (Julius Randle) to go 14, big-small pick-and-roll, once he kicked it up, I got to go get it. (Nickeil Alexander-Walker) found me, 'I am going for the win,'" Edwards said after the game. "Like Gibert Arenas said, I don't do overtime, so f*ck it."
The Timberwolves made a remarkable 16-point comeback, so the high emotions were understandable, but his explicit reaction will almost certainly prompt another fine. This comes than a week after he was fined $75,000 for criticizing officiating and $25,000 for swearing – again – during an interview. In total, he's been fined $135,000 total this season for postgame comments.
Minnesota had dropped three straight games before picking up back-to-back wins on the road against the Mavericks and Rockets. Edwards is unapologetically himself, and the fines don't make much of a dent in his $245.3 million contract, but they're starting to add up.
The Wolves will have Saturday off before hosting the Spurs on Sunday at the Target Center for a 7 p.m. CT tip-off.