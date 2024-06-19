Cam Christie mocked to Wolves; future NBA point guard?
Former University of Minnesota standout guard Cam Christie has predicted to be selected by the Timberwolves in Yahoo Sports' latest NBA mock draft. Could Christie be Minnesota's future answer at point guard?
Standing at 6-foot-6, Christie does not even turn 19 until July. Last season with the Gophers he averaged 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists, with 40.3/39.1/79.1 shooting splits. He showed his versatility as a traditional combo guard, playing both on and off the ball.
"Christie is a late riser and could sneak into the back half of the first round with how well he’s been performing in team workouts," Yahoo Sports staff writer Krysten Peek wrote. "He averaged 11.3 points and shot 39% from 3-point range during his freshman year at Minnesota."
Veteran point guard Mike Conley Jr. is signed with the Timberwolves for two more seasons, but could Christie be the soon-to-be 37-year-old's long-term replacement? At 6-foot-6, it might not seem like point guard isn't his natural position, but Gophers head coach Ben Johnson tried him on the ball quite often last season.
Christie is only a teenager and he doesn't even know his full potential yet. Learning behind Conley and Monte Morri (if Minnesota decides to bring him back) could be exactly what he needs.
Given the current design of the Timberwolves' roster, they likely do not need a rookie to contribute meaningful minutes, but rather someone who could develop for a couple of years in the G League. Christie's shooting and athletic versatility give him a chance to fit seamlessly into any roster, while his long-term potential gives whoever drafts him a high ceiling and an opportunity for a lucrative professional career.
Round 1 of the NBA draft begins at 6 p.m. CT on June 26 and the Timberwolves have the No. 27 pick. Round 2 will be Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT, with Minnesota picking at No. 37.