Chris Finch was 'really worried' after Anthony Edwards' Game 2 injury scare
Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch has seen Anthony Edwards suffer an injury, exit to the locker room and trot back out on the court a few minutes later on a number of occasions. But when Edwards grabbed his ankle and needed help off the court in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal against the Golden State Warriors, it felt a bit different.
"This one I was really worried about, actually," Finch said after the Wolves beat the Warriors 117-93 on Thursday. "I thought, I mean, just lots of ways that being an elite athlete paid off, and being able to shake those things off certainly is one of them. But this one I was really planning on not seeing him the rest of the game, to be honest with you."
But like so many other times in his career, Edwards came right back out at halftime following his second-quarter exit. He played the remainder of the game and finished his night with 20 points, nine boards, five assists, three steals and a block.
Edwards, though, said this one felt a little bit different for him, too. Edwards wasn't sure if he'd be back, but as he worked with trainer David Hines in the locker room, his ankle started feeling OK. "He the best in the world," he said of Hines. Edwards knew all was well when he laid in a lob from Julius Randle in the third quarter and he "wanted to dunk it a little bit."
"I'll be alright," Edwards said postgame.
Edwards' teammates have seen him exit and return time and time again, too, but Nickeil Alexander-Walker said "you never really know" exactly how serious it is. Fortunately on Thursday, it was just a short-lived scare for Edwards and the Wolves.
"You never know which one is like really bad, especially when you don't get to see him, but he always finds a way," Alexander-Walker said. "One thing about Ant is he's not going to sit out. He's gotta be damn near dead."
"He's gotta have his leg chopped off or some sh*t," added Jaden McDaniels, who described Edwards as "superman, for real."