Former Timberwolves standout Kevin Love to get jersey retired in Cleveland
Another former Minnesota Timberwolves standout appears set to get their jersey retired elsewhere.
Kevin Love, who played for the Wolves from 2008-14 and now plays for the Miami Heat, returned to Cleveland Wednesday night where he was met with a video tribute honoring his tenure with the Cavs, who he played for in parts of nine seasons, including on their 2016 NBA title-winning team. Love will be remembered in Cleveland for a long time — perhaps forever.
Love told the Associated Press the Cavaliers have made it clear they intend to retire his No. 0 jersey.
It makes sense. Love played the majority of his career in Cleveland, eight-plus of his 17 seasons. He won a championship, the city's first in the four major sports since 1964. Love was a driver of that effort all season, and in the playoffs. But it does raise an interesting question of whether Love's No. 42 should be retired in Minnesota, where he spent the first six seasons of his career. Love was a bright spot on some poor Wolves teams, but he played his best basketball in Minnesota.
Love scored over 20 points per game in three of his six seasons with the Wolves; he never averaged 20 or more points per game anywhere else in his career. In five of his six seasons, Love averaged double-digit rebounds, and four of those seasons he averaged 12-plus per game. He never averaged more than 11.1 per game in any other of his NBA stops.
Love's final season in Minnesota — 2013-14 — was particularly special. Love was an All-NBA Second Team selection for the second time after averaging 26.1 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. His 26.1 points per game ranked fourth in the NBA, trailing only Kevin Durant (32.0), Carmelo Anthony (27.4) and LeBron James (27.1). His 12.5 rebounds per game ranked third in the NBA behind only DeAndre Jordan (13.6) and Andre Drummond (13.2). Love played 77 games.
It's certainly not the same as seeing Kevin Garnett's jersey retired by the Boston Celtics before going into the Target Center rafters. Love's impact isn't comparable, and it perhaps makes more sense for Cleveland to retire his jersey. But the Cavs committing to doing so at least makes one wonder whether his No. 42 will ever rise into the Target Center rafters.