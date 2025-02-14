Heavily undermanned Wolves post impressive win over West-leading Thunder
The Minnesota Timberwolves came into Thursday night's game on the back end of a back to back after an uninspiring performance the night before. They were even more short-handed than they were a day earlier as Rudy Gobert joined Mike Conley, Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle as ruled out to injury. And they were up against the NBA's best team.
That's not exactly a recipe for success. Nevertheless, the Wolves came rocketing out of the gates and never really looked back in a 116-101 victory over the Thunder at Target Center in Minneapolis.
The contract from Wednesday night's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks was stark. The Wolves (31-25) scored the first four points of the contest, causing Thunder coach Mark Daigneault to call a quick timeout. That didn't work to stall Minnesota's early momentum. The Wolves took a 37-24 lead into the second quarter. The highlight came from Anthony Edwards, who was a gametime decision to play. Edwards threw down a highlight-reel slam over Minneapolis native Chet Holmgren.
Edwards finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
Jaylen Clark got his first start of the season in place of Gobert, and he did a tremendous job on Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who shot just 2 for 13 in the first half. Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished with 24 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, didn't get going until the third quarter when Clark subbed off after picking up his fourth foul.
Clark had four points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels provided an offensive punch, scoring 27 and 21 points, respectively. Reid nearly posted a triple-double, also recording 13 rebounds and seven assists. McDaniels had six rebounds and five assists.
Terrence Shannon Jr. was the sixth man Wednesday night and one-upped his season-best performance from the night prior. He was active on both ends of the court and was once again a lightning rod in transition. Shannon scored a career-high 13 points and also added six rebounds and an assist. Luka Garza played some critical big-man minutes with Gobert out and had one of his better defensive showings while also putting up eight points and eight rebounds.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.
It was an all-around excellent and unexpected performance from the Wolves after a brutal loss the night before. They'll head into the All-Star break on a high note with one of their best games of the season against the NBA's best.