Is Darius Garland the optimal future point guard of the Timberwolves?
The Boston Celtics knocked the Cleveland Cavaliers out of the Eastern Conference playoffs Wednesday night and the fallout is how Cleveland's roster could see big changes this summer. One name who is reportedly possibly on the trade market is guard Darius Garland.
According to Right Down Euclid, a website that covers the Cavalier and other Cleveland teams, the Timberwolves could be in the market for Garland this summer. But Garland becoming available appears to be dependent on whether the Cavaliers trade Donovan Mitchell or bring him back.
The report, citing an anonymous source, says the Timberwolves are a "dark horse" trade candidate for Garland. The report notes that Minnesota tried to move up in the 2019 draft to get Garland, who went No. 5 overall to Cleveland followed by Minnesota taking Jarrett Culver at No. 6.
Minnesota's long-term future at point guard is undetermined. Mike Conley is signed for two more seasons but he'll be 37 years old during the 2024-25 season and the Wolves do not have a proven, starter-caliber point guard on the roster behind him.
The issue with Garland is that he's in the first year of a five-year, $197.2 million contract and he's due to earn $36.7 million in 2024-25. Not only that, but his contract apparently includes language that will make any team that trades for him give him a 15% pay increase, which would bring his 2024-25 salary up another $5 million or so.
Minnesota would surely have to trade a significant contract, either Karl-Anthony Towns ($49.3 million in 2024-25) or Rudy Gobert ($43.8 million), to make the money work without going deep into the NBA's luxury tax.
Towns has always seemed like the most obvious trade candidate because of the money he's earning and the growth of Naz Reid, who will make about $14 million in 2024-25 and has a player option worth about $15 million in 2025-26.
After the success Minnesota had going big with Towns and Gobert joining a superstar guard like Anthony Edwards this season, the idea of teaming Mitchell and Evan Mobley with Towns could be enticing in the Eastern Conference.
And on the flip side, the Timberwolves could get their point guard of the future immediately and give Conley a role off the bench. Imagine a Minnesota starting five in 2024-25 of Garland, Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Reid and Gobert, with Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker coming off the bench. If Josh Minott or 2023 draft pick Leonard Miller can provide depth, it might not be a bad idea to consider.
It's all hypothetical for now, but it's certainly a situation worth monitoring this summer.