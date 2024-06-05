Keeping KAT might mean losing Naz Reid, Nickeil Alexander-Walker in 2025
While people in the know are saying "things could change" but the most likely outcome this summer is for the Timberwolves to hold onto to Karl-Anthony Towns and "run it back" in 2024-25, what if keeping Towns means losing Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker?
Reid has a $15 million player option in 2025 and Alexander-Walker will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025. If the Timberwolves don't shed major salary this summer, or at least before next season's trade deadline, they risk letting Reid and Alexander-Walker reach free agency. If they trade Towns this summer, the path to extending Reid and Alexander-Walker won't be as bumpy.
"If you're talking about paying both of those guys raises as the cap is starting to go up at the same time that you're already starting out in the second apron and you gotta figure out kind of what's the succession plan for Mike Conley at point guard, all of those questions start to lead you to, if you're going to shed some payroll to be able to re-sign those guys or redistribute your payroll differently, it's easier to do that this summer," ESPN's Kevin Pelton said on The Lowe Post podcast.
Why is it easier this summer? "Because now [the Timberwolves] can take back a contract that's got one year left on it as an expiring deal as part of that trade and I'm saving that money in the summer of 2025 to give those guys," Pelton explained.
Is Towns more valuable than the combination of Reid and Alexander-Walker? That's the question the Timberwolves may have to answer. Reid's per-36 minutes statistics are remarkably similar to Towns, so one can make the argument that Towns could be replaced by Reid without a significant drop in production.
Player
PTS/36
REB/36
AST/36
3FG%
Towns
24.0
9.2
3.4
41.6
Reid
20.0
7.8
1.9
41.4
Reid also averages more steals (1.2) and blocks (1.3) per 36 minutes than Towns (0.8 steals, 0.7 blocks).
Reid is definitely going to command well north of the $15 million player option he has in 2025, and signing him sooner than later would be wise considering TV money is going to boost the salary cap and player price tags, all while Reid could get even better to drive up his price with another season of play.
The same goes for Alexander-Walker, who is due to make only $4.3 million next season despite blossoming into a tremendous 3-and-D guard off the bench.
Another option would be trading Rudy Gobert and his max contract. Are they ready do that and run with Towns and Reid in the starting lineup? Gobert isn't mentioned much in the media as a trade possibility so it very well could be a KAT trade or bust.
"What we're really saying is that KAT contract, if you have another max-level player, you're in jail instantly upon acquiring that contract," Zach Lowe said in response to Pelton. "If you have another guy making $50 million a year, which any good team is going to have someone in that range, you're not going to be quite in jail but the cell door is going to be closing."
Bottom line: Trading KAT is difficult, but keeping him could force Minnesota to let Reid and Alexander-Walker depart as free agents. Do the Timberwolves view Towns as a more valuable single asset that the combo of Reid and Alexander-Walker?