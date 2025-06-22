Phoenix Suns insider expects Kevin Durant trade to happen Sunday or Monday
With the NBA Draft now just four days away, the Kevin Durant trade stalemate may be coming to an end. Insider Marc Stein reported Saturday that the delay for a deal could extend into this week, but a report from John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, a trade could happen Sunday or Monday.
"A Kevin Durant deal is very close," Gambadoro said at 8:53 a.m. CT Sunday. "Phoenix continues to work with multiple teams to get the deal they want and I expect it will happen today or tomorrow[.]"
Stein reported Saturday that the Suns are trying to get a trade partner to give up a first-round pick in Wednesday's draft. Stein said the Suns were targeting Minnesota's No. 17 overall selection, while also aiming for No. 9 from Toronto, No. 10 from Houston, and No. 20 from Miami.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Friday that Durant has "depressed" his trade market by eliminating teams that he doesn't want to play for. Minnesota is NOT on his list of preferred teams. Instead, he's reportedly interested in being traded to the Spurs, Rockets or Heat.
However, Durant doesn't have a no-trade clause in his contract so the Suns can deal him anywhere. If the Suns are looking for the best offer, it might be hard to top a speculative Wolves offer featuring some combination of Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and Rob Dillingham.
"Perhaps Durant will examine the landscape in front of him, see the Suns being unwilling to accept an offer from the Rockets, Heat or Spurs, and look at Minnesota in a different light," The Athletic's Jon Krawcyznski and Sam Amick wrote last week. "In the end, it might make a lot more sense than he thought."
We all might find out within 24-48 hours.