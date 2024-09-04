Rasheed Wallace claims random 1990s player was better than Anthony Edwards
Why does it seem like the entire world is dunking on the Timberwolves after Minnesota had its best season in two decades? Between the ongoing Rudy Gobert hate tour and the summer of Anthony Edwards, it seems like there's some jealousy around the league. Or, perhaps better said, a lack of respect for the Timberwolves.
Edwards made headlines earlier in the offseason when he claimed that Michael Jordan was the only player who had any skill back in the day. It prompted a plethora of responses from former players like Magic Johnson and Kevin Garnett. Now, former NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace is chiming in.
"At this point of his career, in my opinion, he's not better than a Derrick McKey, he's not better than a Grant Hill, he's not better than a Scottie Pippen," Wallace said on The Sheed & Tyler Show.
He was questioned by another person on the podcast for mentioning McKey, but Wallace responded by saying that he was talking about both sides of the ball. Pippen and Hill are Hall of Famers and they were elite two-way players, but McKey averaged 11.0 points per game and never made an All-Star Game.
McKey did however get voted onto the All-Defensive Second Team twice in the mid-1990s, but it took him 15 seasons to reach 10,000 career points. Edwards is on pace to eclipse 10,000 points in 2025-26, which will mark his sixth season in the NBA.
Edwards is only 23 years old. He's already made two All-Star games, one All-NBA team and he led the Timberwolves to their first Western Conference Finals in 20 years. If you want to talk about defense, he has averaged 2.0 blocks+steals in his career compared to 1.8 for McKey. Edwards is without a doubt one of the best two-way guards in the game today.
In the world of social media and podcasting, there is no way of knowing if Wallace truly meant what he said, but comparing Edwards to McKey is blasphemous. Crowning a 23-year-old over players like Hill and Pippen is a different story, but Minnesota's young star is well on his way to being an all-time great.