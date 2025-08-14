Report: Hyland, Brogdon, other guards in mix for Wolves' final roster spot
The Timberwolves are considering several guards for what is essentially their final roster spot ahead of the 2025-26 season, but the frontrunner is Bones Hyland, according to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski.
Minnesota plans to add "a guard to bolster the depth behind Mike Conley and Rob Dillingham," Krawczynski wrote. While they're looking at several external options, including one fairly notable name, the most likely outcome appears to be a reunion with Hyland, who they signed to a two-way deal in February.
"The Wolves have looked into several candidates for the spot, including Malcolm Brogdon, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet, league sources told The Athletic. However, all indications are that Bones Hyland is the front-runner to get that final spot, league sources said."
After signing with Minnesota, Hyland spent some time with the Iowa Wolves, including a 39-point performance in his second game with the team. The 6'2" guard out of VCU also appeared in four games for the Timberwolves in garbage time.
Hyland, who turns 25 in September, was a first-round pick by Tim Connelly's Nuggets in 2021. He played in 111 regular season games with Denver and then spent parts of the past three seasons with the Clippers, playing in 71 more contests. Hyland has shown some real flashes of scoring and playmaking ability; he has 19 career 20-point games in the NBA, including one in the playoffs and a 37-point outburst with LAC in April 2024.
Brogdon would be a more high-profile addition. There was a report over a month ago that the Wolves had registered interest in the former rookie of the year and sixth man of the year winner. The 32-year-old Brogdon has had a strong career, averaging roughly 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game on efficient 46/39/87 shooting splits over nine seasons.
Whereas Hyland would be more of a depth/reserve option, Brogdon would likely only sign with the Wolves if he believed there was a path to significant playing time as a bridge option between the Conley and Dillingham eras. The question for Minnesota is if it's worth making a move like that instead of giving a bigger role to Dillingham in his second season.
Payne, 31, and Shamet, 28, have carved out solid careers as backup combo guards who can hit threes and move the ball. Both players spent last season with the Knicks.
With training camp not beginning until late September, Krawczynski writes that "there is no real rush to finalize a deal" with Hyland or another guard. The Wolves are less than $6 million below the second apron, which they plan to avoid this season.
Earlier this month, the Wolves signed guard Johnny Juzang to a training camp deal and forward Enrique Freeman to a two-way contract (taking Jesse Edwards' spot). They currently have 13 of the maximum 15 players on their roster (two-way contracts excluded), but their cap situation seemingly makes it unlikely that they'll sign more than one additional player.