Rudy Gobert teams with top shooting coach to boost offensive skills ahead of Year 13
While taking strays from Shaquille O'Neal, Minnesota Timberwolves star center Rudy Gobert is spending his offseason trying to improve his offensive skillset ahead of his 13th NBA season.
Gobert, 33, is in Spain working on his footwork and scoring ability inside of 15 feet, according to renowned shooting coach Chris Matthews. Matthews, who was a sharpshooting guard at Washington State and St. Bonaventure in college, applauded Gobert's commitment while posting video of the Timberwolves 7-footer working hard.
"Rudy Gobert is committed to mastering his footwork and learning quicker reads to a smooth rhythm," Matthew said. "I’ve been blessed over my career to help Anthony Davis, Domantas Sabonis, Bobby Portis, Dwight Howard etc. Five guys who are dominate from 15ft and in."
Unlike Davis, Sabonis, Portis and Howard, Gobert has never been much of a scoring threat. He's always been a tank when catching lobs and playing in the dunker spot, but his ability to create his own shots — and be an elite passer in traffic — has never been a strength.
According to Cleaning the Glass, Gobert made 75% of his shots within four feet of the rim last season. Beyond that, he struggled. He made just 17-of-75 shots (23%) between 4-14 feet, and he was 0-for-6 on shots outside of 14 feet. At 23% between 4-14 feet, he ranked in the 7th percentile, according to Cleaning the Glass.
Any improvement to Gobert's game on the offensive side of the ball would be a boon to a Minnesota offense that is poised to be dangerous alongside Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, Naz Reid, Mike Conley, Jaden McDaniels and Terrence Shannon Jr. in 2025-26.
Gobert has averaged 13.1 points and 11.8 rebounds per game in three seasons with Minnesota.