Rudy Gobert's recent dominance has been major factor in Wolves' success
Rudy Gobert has been in peak form lately for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have won four in a row after Thursday night's win over the lowly Brooklyn Nets.
Gobert scored 21 points and corralled 18 rebounds against the Nets, setting the tone for the Wolves on both ends of the floor. Take a look at his numbers over the last five games:
- L at Pacers (3/24): 16 points, 16 rebounds, 3 assists
- W vs. Suns (3/28): 17 points, 13 rebounds, 4 steals
- W vs. Pistons (3/30): 19 points, 25 rebounds (10 offensive)
- W at Nuggets (4/1): 19 points, 12 rebounds (fouled out)
- W at Nets (4/3): 21 points, 18 rebounds, 2 blocks
That's good for averages of 18.4 points and 16.8 rebounds, which marks one of the best stretches of Gobert's career. The 84 total rebounds are the most he's had in a five-game span with the Timberwolves. It's just the eighth time in his 12-year career that the future Hall of Famer has put up at least 90 points and 80 rebounds in a five-game span.
Going back one game further, Gobert has at least 15 points and 11 rebounds in six consecutive games. The only other time he's ever done that is when he had nine straight games of at least 15 and 11 in a Utah Jazz uniform in January 2020.
The 31-year-old Frenchman's overall numbers are down a bit this season at 11.5 points (his fewest since 2015-16) and 10.7 rebounds (tied for his fewest since 2013-14). But lately, he's been absolutely dominant for the Timberwolves, who are battling for playoff seeding in the ultra-competitive Western Conference.
"He been playing his ____ off," Anthony Edwards said after Thursday's game.
This is the Gobert the Wolves need if they're going to make another deep run in the postseason. He doesn't have to average 18 and 16, but when he's impacting the game on both ends like he has been recently, Minnesota is a tough team to deal with. Gobert's been finishing with authority on offense, affecting and deterring shots on defense, and cleaning the glass at an elite level.
"Rudy was phenomenal," Chris Finch said in Brooklyn. "Looks like the defensive player of the year that he was last year. Consistently challenging everything, finishing really well, playing strong offensively around the rim. Playing very smart when the ball's delivered to him in the pocket, making a lot of really good plays out of that. Just playing within himself but at a high level."