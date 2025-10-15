All Timberwolves

The Timberwolves aren’t in danger — they are the danger

Like Walter White in "Breaking Bad," the Timberwolves are the ones that knock.

Joe Nelson

May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates with Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) after making a shot against the Golden State Warriors in the first half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates with Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) after making a shot against the Golden State Warriors in the first half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Everyone seems to be sleeping on the Timberwolves even though they have five players who are consensus top-100 selections by reputable outlets.

It's true. The Wolves have five consensus top-100 players in 2025-26, as respected outlets like Sports Illustrated, ESPN, and The Ringer all have a spot in their respective rankings for Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, and Naz Reid. Sports Illustrated gave the Wolves six players, with the lowest-rated among them being Donte DiVincenzo at No. 82.

Player

SI rank

ESPN rank

The Ringer rank

Anthony Edwards

#6

#6

#5

Julius Randle

#52

#42

#48

Rudy Gobert

#49

#49

#47

Jaden McDaniels

#72

#75

#58

Naz Reid

#71

#90

#74

The Oklahoma City Thunder are the only other team with six players ranked in SI's top 100.

  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: No. 2
  • Jalen Williams: No. 20
  • Chet Holmgren: No. 25
  • Alex Caruso: No. 63
  • Lu Dort: No. 66
  • Isaiah Hartenstein: No. 78

Wolves are more than talented — they're built to last

With so many high-end players, not to mention a veteran point guard in Mike Conley and an up-and-comer like Terrence Shannon Jr., it's borderline insulting to see the Wolves picked to finish behind the Memphis Grizzlies and barely make the playoffs with a low 40s win total (Yeah, we're looking at you, Kevin Pelton).

Minnesota has one of the best rosters in the league. Not only that, but they have continuity, having played together all of last season following the Towns trade for Randle and DiVincenzo. The coaching staff also remained mostly intact, and Edwards and McDaniels are poised to take their games to new levels as they enter their mid-20s (Edwards is 24 and McDaniels just turned 25).

Overall, the Timberwolves are tied for the sixth-best title odds entering the season. That's more in line with what the consensus roster rankings suggest, so anyone trying to predict a down season for Minnesota is either trying to make a lucky guess or expecting injuries to hold the Wolves back.

The sky is the limit for the 2025-26 Timberwolves. Outside of OKC, there might not be a team more prepared to go the distance than Minnesota.

Only four other teams have five players in SI's top 100 (Boston, Denver, New York, Cleveland). At The Ringer, the Thunder have seven players in the top 100. The Knicks have six, while the Wolves, Nuggets, Rockets, and Cavaliers each have five.

Remember this line from Walter White in "Breaking Bad" when thinking of the Timberwolves: “I am not in danger, Skyler. I am the danger. A guy opens his door and gets shot, and you think that of me? No. I am the one who knocks!”

The Wolves are the team that knocks, and the rest of the league is in danger.

More from Timberwolves On SI

feed

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News