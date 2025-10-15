The Timberwolves aren’t in danger — they are the danger
Everyone seems to be sleeping on the Timberwolves even though they have five players who are consensus top-100 selections by reputable outlets.
It's true. The Wolves have five consensus top-100 players in 2025-26, as respected outlets like Sports Illustrated, ESPN, and The Ringer all have a spot in their respective rankings for Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, and Naz Reid. Sports Illustrated gave the Wolves six players, with the lowest-rated among them being Donte DiVincenzo at No. 82.
Player
SI rank
ESPN rank
The Ringer rank
Anthony Edwards
#6
#6
#5
Julius Randle
#52
#42
#48
Rudy Gobert
#49
#49
#47
Jaden McDaniels
#72
#75
#58
Naz Reid
#71
#90
#74
The Oklahoma City Thunder are the only other team with six players ranked in SI's top 100.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: No. 2
- Jalen Williams: No. 20
- Chet Holmgren: No. 25
- Alex Caruso: No. 63
- Lu Dort: No. 66
- Isaiah Hartenstein: No. 78
Wolves are more than talented — they're built to last
With so many high-end players, not to mention a veteran point guard in Mike Conley and an up-and-comer like Terrence Shannon Jr., it's borderline insulting to see the Wolves picked to finish behind the Memphis Grizzlies and barely make the playoffs with a low 40s win total (Yeah, we're looking at you, Kevin Pelton).
Minnesota has one of the best rosters in the league. Not only that, but they have continuity, having played together all of last season following the Towns trade for Randle and DiVincenzo. The coaching staff also remained mostly intact, and Edwards and McDaniels are poised to take their games to new levels as they enter their mid-20s (Edwards is 24 and McDaniels just turned 25).
Overall, the Timberwolves are tied for the sixth-best title odds entering the season. That's more in line with what the consensus roster rankings suggest, so anyone trying to predict a down season for Minnesota is either trying to make a lucky guess or expecting injuries to hold the Wolves back.
The sky is the limit for the 2025-26 Timberwolves. Outside of OKC, there might not be a team more prepared to go the distance than Minnesota.
Only four other teams have five players in SI's top 100 (Boston, Denver, New York, Cleveland). At The Ringer, the Thunder have seven players in the top 100. The Knicks have six, while the Wolves, Nuggets, Rockets, and Cavaliers each have five.
Remember this line from Walter White in "Breaking Bad" when thinking of the Timberwolves: “I am not in danger, Skyler. I am the danger. A guy opens his door and gets shot, and you think that of me? No. I am the one who knocks!”
The Wolves are the team that knocks, and the rest of the league is in danger.