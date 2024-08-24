Timberwolves will remain on Bally Sports North for 2024-25 season
The Timberwolves will be televised on Bally Sports North for at least another year.
Diamond Sports Group, which operates the Bally Sports regional sports networks, has reached a new deal with the NBA and NHL that ensure it will carry games through at least the 2024-25 season. Diamond Sports Group filed for bankruptcy in March 2023 in a saga that's continuing to play out.
Diamond did drop two NBA teams while working out the deal — the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans — but the Wolves remain among 13 teams in which Diamond possesses rights.
The other teams under the Bally Sports umbrella are the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Paces, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic and the San Antonio Spurs.
The Minnesota Wild across the river are among nine NHL teams that will stay on Bally Sports.
Diamond has been battling through bankruptcy court and is required to have a hearing to confirm its path to emerge forward. The hearing was originally scheduled on June 18, but that was pushed back to the end of July, and Diamond has since asked for more time amid its agreement with Comcast.
In a battle that cause frustration to many baseball fans, Diamond and Comcast had been unable to reach a deal for months, making Bally Sports broadcasts inaccessible to Comcast customers. The two companies recently reached a deal that returned Bally Sports channels to Comcast systems.
Whether the deal with Comcast will be enough for Diamond to emerge from bankruptcy remains unclear. If the company is unable to do so, its deals with the NBA and NHL will end after the season.