Wolves' Anthony Edwards questionable with illness for Nuggets game
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable for Saturday afternoon's game against the Nuggets due to an illness, the team announced on Friday.
Edwards has not missed a game this season. He missed just three of 82 games in each of the two previous campaigns. Over his five-year NBA career, he's played in 362 of a possible 378 games (96 percent) between regular season and playoffs, with his longest absence being a six-game stretch in December 2021. It is very tough to keep him out of Minnesota's lineup, even if he's banged up.
Illnesses can be tricky. If it's serious enough, the Wolves will hold him out. But knowing what we know about Ant, he'd have to be pretty dang sick to miss this one against Nikola Jokic and Denver.
The 23-year-old Edwards is averaging 26.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game this season, shooting a career-high 42.6 percent from three on nearly ten attempts per night. He leads the NBA in total threes made by a fairly wide margin.
If Edwards is out, the Wolves would be in major trouble against Jokic, who is operating at the absolute peak of his powers right now. They'd presumably start Nickeil Alexander-Walker in that case, and they'd need a lot of scoring punch from players like Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels, and Naz Reid to even hang with the Nuggets.
Donte DiVincenzo and rookie Terrence Shannon Jr. are out for the Wolves, but Friday brought encouraging news on DiVincenzo and his toe sprain.
Saturday's game is set to tip off around 2 p.m. at Target Center. It'll be nationally televised on ABC.