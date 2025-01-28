All Timberwolves

Wolves beat short-handed Hawks, but Nickeil Alexander-Walker limps off

Alexander-Walker suffered what appeared to be a serious leg injury in Monday night's game.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid dribbles against Atlanta Hawks forward Vit Krejci at Target Center in Minneapolis on Jan. 27, 2025.
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid dribbles against Atlanta Hawks forward Vit Krejci at Target Center in Minneapolis on Jan. 27, 2025. / Bruce Kluckhohn / Imagn Images
The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Atlanta Hawks 100-92 Monday night at Target Center in Minneapolis, but Nickeil Alexander-Walker appeared to suffer a serious injury and was helped off the court by teammates in the fourth quarter.

Alexander-Walker appeared to suffer a leg injury after an offensive possession during the fourth quarter. He was hopping on one leg as the Wolves (25-21) ran back on defense before going down on their next offensive possession. He was helped off the court by teammates, exited to the locker room and did not return to the game. Naz Reid also appeared to suffer a shoulder injury during the game, but he quickly came back after exiting to the locker room and returned.

If Alexander-Walker is out for any considerable time, that would be a huge blow for the Wolves, who are already without Donte DiVincenzo, who's been sidelined due to a turf toe injury. It certainly didn't look encouraging for Alexander-Walker, though he did emerge from the locker room and was limping around the tunnel towards the end of the fourth quarter.

The potential serious injury to Alexander-Walker was the most notable development in the game. It was a considerably ugly game with the two teams combining for 40 turnovers. The short-handed Hawks (22-24), who were without Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson and Larry Nance Jr., were only able to hang around thanks to 35 points from DeAndre Hunter off the bench.

Anthony Edwards led the Wolves with 23 points. Julius Randle had 20 points and eight rebounds, and Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Reid had 15 off the bench.

