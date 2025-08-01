Wolves sign Akron legend, Summer League star Enrique Freeman
Just minutes after news broke that the Timberwolves signed free agent forward Johnny Juzang, more news hit the timeline with word that Minnesota has also agreed to a two-way contract with free agent forward Enrique Freeman.
The 25-year-old was the 50th overall pick by the Indiana Pacers in the 2024 NBA Draft. Before that, he was a star at Akron, where he averaged a double-double his last three seasons, including 18.6 points and 12.9 rebounds as a fifth-year senior in 2023-24. He actually led the nation in rebounding during his final season with the Zips, and led the Mid-American Conference in boards for three consecutive seasons.
He was a MAC All-Defense selection four times and he won the MAC Defensive Player of the Year award in 2021-22. Freeman was awarded the MAC Player of the Year in 2023-24.
After playing in only 22 games as a rookie with the Eastern Conference champion Pacers, Freeman lit up the Summer League in Las Vegas by averaging 16.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. The 6-foot-7 forward shot 72.5% overall and 55.6% from three-point range.
"I can bring rebounding, defense. Now I can bring shooting. Now I can bring an offensive threat,” Freeman told Spencer Davies of RG earlier this month. "I had a great Summer League this year, four double-doubles, No. 4 in efficiency throughout the Summer League. And also, I can offer my motor. I play very hard. I put in very hard work, and a lot of teams love that."