'You're creating something inside their head': Rudy Gobert responds to criticism
Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is often the subject of outside — and at times unwarranted — criticism.
Gobert knows how to deal with the hate. In part, it's something he embraces. "When people talk about you, it means you're creating something inside their head," he said. But the negative comments don't affect him as much as they did earlier in his career. He used to search for motivation in others' criticism, but he's learned to become more focused on himself.
"I know who I am as a person and a player, and I'm very focused on that. I really feel like everything that's around outside of the perception that I have of myself and the goals that I have for myself is more like noise," Gobert said on media day Monday. "And obviously, when you cross some lines, (things) have to be addressed, but most of the time it's just opinions."
Gobert did take time to address comments this summer when NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal called him the worst player of all time. Gobert said his comments were "sad" coming from a player who accomplished so much during his career.
"At the end of the day, actions speak more than any words," Gobert said. "At the end of my career, at the end of my life later, we will be able to see what's been accomplished. For me, I'm just trying to be the best person I can be, the best player I can be, the best father I can be and keep doing the things that I'm doing for the world, the rest is out of my control."
Gobert's teammates are fully behind him, too. Anthony Edwards said he isn't on social media, so he wasn't aware of specific comments made about Gobert, but wasn't sure why so many people feel the need to talk about him.
"Four-time Defensive Player of the Year ... he's going to continue to prove himself, so I don't know why they talk about him," Edwards said. "He shouldn't worry about it; we don't worry about it."
Joe Ingles, who was previously Gobert's teammate with the Utah Jazz from 2014-22, said he's also not on social media, but said he believes people just don't know Gobert's character. Ingles said when he found out his son, Jacob, had autism, Gobert — who has an affinity for crystals — was out shopping for crystals and saw some that had writing about autism that he bought for Jacob. Not wanting Ingles' daughter and Jacob's twin, Milla, to be empty handed, he got something for her, too. To Ingles, it's Gobert's thoughtfulness, kindness and professionalism that should be the talking point.
"To me like those things are more important than what people want to say on the outside," Ingles said. "I think the group, the team that is around him, knows what he can do to help our team, and we'll support him in that. And I mean, if he wants to go back and forth with people, that's on him. ... Yeah, I've obviously got a bit of a special kind of place for him because of the things we've been through off the court and the support that he's given me and my family through eight years of being together, so yeah, really don't give a sh*t what people say to be honest."