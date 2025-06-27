What could a Timberwolves trade for Collin Sexton look like?
The NBA Draft is in the rearview mirror, which means it's time for more trade rumors and free agency talk. The latest player floated around as a possible target for the Timberwolves is Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton, so let's take a look at what a potential trade could look like.
Earlier this week, we looked at the idea of a deal for Bulls guard Coby White, and a Sexton trade might be a little trickier to pull off. Although it's an expiring deal, his $18.9 million salary for next season would mean that Minnesota would have to give up quite a bit.
Donte DiVincenzo is arguably the most tradable contract on Minnesota's entire roster, so any trade they facilitate this offseason might need to include him. For the sake of this exercise, Tim Connelly and the Wolves' front office could get creative and use impending free agent Nickeil Alexander-Walker in a sign-and-trade to acquire Sexton, and the salaries would match up.
Sexton is 26 years old and coming off a season where he averaged 18.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game on 48.0/40.6/86.5 shooting splits. It seems like an interesting deal to shake things up, but Minnesota has two more seasons of team control with DiVincenzo, and how much of an upgrade would Sexton really be?
Sexton provides more playmaking, scoring and facilitating, but he might just be an undersized combo guard who is a career 38.7% three-point shooter. Minnesota will likely not be able to retain Alexander-Walker in free agency, so this hypothetical deal would essentially be a DiVincenzo-Sexton swap. But it would then give Minnesota another significant decision to make next offseason on if it wants to sign Sexton to a contract extension.
There obviously could be some draft compensation involved in this hypothetical deal on either side, but it's fair to question how much it would improve either team. Sexton would be an interesting fit alongside Anthony Edwards in the frontcourt, and it's a fascinating rumor to monitor.