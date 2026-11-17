The Minnesota Timberwolves got through Monday night in a gritty win, but they may have another problem to deal with in the rematch with the Trail Blazers just a day later. Jonathan Kuminga will not play Tuesday after suffering a right shoulder injury in the fourth quarter of Minnesota's 106-98 win over Portland.

Kuminga had a nice 13 points and nine rebounds in 29 minutes before leaving the game, and his absence gives the Timberwolves another key hole to fill in an already thinning rotation. This makes the biggest question heading into the rematch pretty simple tonight.

Who steps up for the Timberwolves with Jonathan Kuminga out?

Minnesota already knows what it can get from Terrence Shannon Jr. against this Portland team after his career-high 34-point performance Monday. Shannon was the biggest reason the Wolves were able to overcome a slow start and pull away from Portland, attacking the basket throughout the night and going 15-for-16 from the free-throw line.

The Wolves cannot count on another 34-point performance, though. They need more offense from the players who will have to take on bigger roles with Kuminga unavailable.

Trey Lyles played 19 minutes Monday and scored nine points on 3-of-5 shooting, including two three-pointers. He also finished with a team-best plus-16 which he has been really high in a lot of games so far this season.

His unique ability to stretch the floor and his good basketball IQ gives Minnesota a different way to fill in for some of Kuminga's minutes, especially if Portland tries to pack the paint after Shannon's performance Monday.

Minnesota needs him more than ever to knock down the open shots that come from playing alongside LaMelo Ball, Ayo Dosunmo and Terrance Shannon. If Portland is going to help off him, Lyles has to make that decision hurt.

Bones Hyland is another player who could have a bigger opportunity.

Hyland only scored five points Monday, but he finished with five assists in 13 minutes and helped Minnesota's second unit maintain its advantage. With Kuminga out, there is a good chance the Wolves will need more offensive creation from their bench, and Hyland is one of the few players on the roster who can generate his own shot when an offense gets stagnant.

Then there is Jaden McDaniels increased role. McDaniels already played 31 minutes Monday and finished with 13 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. His defense was incredible on Damian Lillard holding him to just 2-of-15 from the field, now with Kuminga out he will take on the Deni Avdija assignment who had 27 in the first game.

But the Wolves should need more from McDaniels on the offensive end.

He shot 5-of-11 Monday, but he did not make a 3-pointer. With Kuminga out and Edwards and Jaylen Clark still sidelined, Minnesota cannot have too many nights where its offensive burden falls almost entirely on a couple of players. McDaniels knows he can score efficiently without taking over the offense, and tonight could be a good opportunity for him to be more aggressive like Anthony Edwards has asked of him in the past.

The same goes for obviously goes forLaMelo Ball, but it certainly isn’t for lack of aggression. Ball had one of his roughest offensive games of the season Monday, finishing with just six points on 2-of-13 shooting and missing seven of his nine attempts from three. That was still enough for Minnesota to win because Shannon took over and Rudy Gobert had a good offensive game for his standards and controlled the glass well.

Minnesota needs LaMelo to look more like himself in the rematch. He does not have to chase after 30 or 40 points to fully bounce back, but the Wolves need his shot-making and playmaking to create easier offense for everyone else.

The Wolves have already spent weeks figuring out how to survive without Edwards. Now they have to do it with another starter removed from the lineup, and the answer cannot simply be one player replacing everything Kuminga gave them.

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