The Grizzlies are the NBA’s biggest surprise stories this year.

They entered play Saturday with a 12-4 record, good for third in the Western Conference and two spots above the fifth-seeded Timberwolves. I predicted the Grizzlies to finish 14th in the West. But before Saturday’s game, they boosted the NBA’s best offense, were 8-0 on the road, and making me look like a total fool.

Memphis presented a great test to Minnesota’s No. 1-ranked defense. In the first quarter, the Grizzlies shot 61% from the floor and scored 34 points. The Wolves couldn’t contain Memphis’s screens and rim attacks. But then the Wolves flipped a switch. They largely locked down the Grizzlies in the second half and won 104-95

Here are three studs and one dud from the win:

Stud: Terrence Shannon Jr.

Shannon has been a stud all year long. He is having a career-best start to the season and is doing it in all the ways the Wolves really need him to.

Against Memphis, Shannon recorded 15 points and five rebounds on 6-for-11 from the floor and 3-of-6 from deep in 26 minutes. He immediately set a tone for the Wolves in the first half by turning defense into offense. Over the last five games, Shannon is now averaging 17 points on 57.4% from the floor and 50% from deep.

Shannon has stepped up greatly since Anthony Edwards’ knee injury. He is scoring with aggression, but also doing so with a refined approach when attacking the rim. He is making smart kick-outs against a collapsed defense and is minimizing the times in which he is caught mid-air without a plan.

Even more importantly, Shannon is defending at the level the Wolves have always wanted him to do. He is aggressive at the point of attack. He is remaining engaged. He is limiting fouls and being a true defensive sparkplug off the bench in lieu of Jaylen Clark, who is usually the primary defensive playmaker off the bench but is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Stud: Jonathan Kuminga

It is very difficult (probably impossible) to overstate how important Kuminga has been to the Wolves this season. He simply shows up every night with a level of grit and determination that is sending winning reverberations through the entire team.

Kuminga scored 16 points against Memphis in 37 minutes. He shot 6-for-9 from the floor and 2-for-3 from deep, continuing to be a lockdown floor spacer and shooting over 40% on his threes this season.

His defense has been widely good. He is packaging strength, foot speed, size and determination as well as any wing defender in the league right now. Earlier this week, the Knicks shot 1 of 9 from the floor, 0 of 3 from deep, and scored two points with Kuminga as the primary defender.

The Grizzlies didn’t do much better. Through quarters two and three, they scored a combined 28 points on 23.3% from the floor with 11 turnovers. Kuminga was on the floor for 17 minutes during that span, during which the Wolves outscored Memphis by 21 points.

Once again, Kuminga was one of Minnesota’s top defenders in yet another impressive defensive performance. The Wolves are the NBA’s best defensive team, and Kuminga has been a driving reason why. He is guarding at an All-Defensive level so far this year.

Stud: Jaden McDaniels

McDaniels scored a season-high 25 points against Memphis. He shot 11 of 17 from the floor and was a +8 in 36 minutes. McDaniels has scored at least 13 points in all 17 games. He is having the best offensive start to a season in his career. Still, there have been moments when the Wolves haven't gotten him the ball enough this season.

Chris Finch made it a point after the Knicks game—where McDaniels’ final shot attempt came with seven minutes left—to get him more shots. The head coach knows it is important to do so, and has for a long time. McDaniels entered Saturday averaging 13.1 shot attempts, which is a career high, but probably lower than where the Wolves would ideally want.

McDaniels needs to be a prominent fixture of this offense. But he also knows that he needs to stay himself. Saturday’s win was a good example of that. McDaniels dropped a season-high in points by staying aggressive while not forcing bad shots, which he seemingly never does.

Dud: Trey Lyles

Minnesota won the 12 minutes with Lyles on the court by two points, but overall, it was a less productive game for a guy who's been uber-impactful so far this season. Lyles committed two turnovers against the Grizzlies, shot 1 of 3 from deep, and hauled in three rebounds.

With the expectations Lyles had entering the season, that stat line may not have seemed all too bad had you asked a fan what they thought of it in August. But a month into the year, Lyles had raised the bar for himself. He is a key member of this Wolves rotation. He has had so many highly impactful games that a meh performance like Saturday’s stands out.

That is a pretty good thing, really.

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