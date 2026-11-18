Before Tuesday night's mini-series finale against the Portland Trail Blazers, Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch reveled in the same-team setup that the Timberwolves had in front of them.

Excitingly explaining a dress rehearsal playoff scenario where each side had the opportunity to make tweaks and adjustments with the same personnel, it clearly added some gusto with one of his best friends in Micah Nori manning the the other bench.

What proceeded to happen was a gutsy, physical back-to-back performance from the Wolves to pull out a second straight win. But what did we learn from the quick bounceback?

1. Trey Lyles is Having Fun

Up until Tuesday night, the Trey Lyles experience felt a little bit stale. Not that the Chris Finch needed to go away from him or anything like that, but moreso the "he is what he is, and it's just ok" was starting to set in.

He's shooting 27% from three in November, averaging four rebounds, and the playmaking that seemed to be so prevalent early on had become less and less out front.

But on the words of The Godfather, "just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in."

Lyles posted 66% and 40% from three in both games, respectively, including a signature all-around outing (eight points, seven rebounds, four assists) stat line on Tuesday. He also had the game-sealing block on Damian Lillard as time expired.

TREY LYLES OMGGGGGG



TO SEAL THE WIN pic.twitter.com/hKX4pzxcly — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 18, 2026

"I'm having fun, and I haven't been able to say that in basketball in a long time," he said in the locker room after the game. "This is a special group that we have, and I think we showed that tonight with our resiliency."

Proof of being an important connector in the face of Jonathan Kuminga missing the second leg of the back to back, Lyles and the second unit trudge on with tons of momentum from a successful last couple games.

2. "Next Man Up"

On Monday, it was Terrence Shannon Jr.'s music en route to pouring in 34 points. Rudy Gobert percolated with 18 points, a sight for sore eyes offensively this season.

On Tuesday, the Wolves were going to need to diversify their sources. Jonathan Kuminga was out with a shoulder contusion, thrusting Cody Williams into the starting lineup. While Williams didn't do a whole lot, the people supporting him filled in just fine.

Ayo Dosunmu dropped 30. Jaden McDaniels supported with 22. Bones Hyland and Shannon both contributed double-digit scoring nights with the bench unit. More and more, the Wolves look like a team that don't have a concentrated offensive source.

When Anthony Edwards returns, it will certainly shift the dynamic. But the Wolves have six players capable of going for 30 points on any given night. And with the unselfish hoops they're playing, they can expose any defense, including the top-10 unit of Portland.

"At the end of the day, we're going to need everybody," Ayo Dosunmu said after the game. "If you look at our eight wins without Ant...someone off the bench, or someone who had a big opportunity made an impact on the game."

LaMelo Ball clutch steal + Jaden McDaniels transition layup WOW pic.twitter.com/ErQS4JFr66 — Wolves Videos (@WolvesVids) November 18, 2026

It's the cliche "next man up" mentality that gets blanketed all over sports media. Only this time, it finds itself ringing true over a dispersion of production.

3. Free Throws? Still a Problem.

If you were overjoyed at the 76% mark at the free throw line from Rudy Gobert and company on Monday night and thought the free throw plague was officially gone, boy do I have news for you.

Gobert followed up an 8-14 (57%) free throw night on Monday with an 0-2 scoreless night on Tuesday, and the others rounded in the edges on an embarrassing 50% night from free throw line. The good news is that the Wolves are winning despite their issues converting the most basic play in basketball. The bad news is that there will come a time when this issue rears its head in the worst way.

The postseason has a particular way of exposing some of these flaws. Intentional fouling in close games, leaving points at the line in narrow one or two possession losses, Gobert and company are quite simply playing with fire.

It's not all on Gobert, either. Without him, the Wolves are still shooting 73% from the line, which would be good for 29th in the league. It's an institutional problem that runs deeper than their offensively embattled center.

As Finch likes to say: shooting is like blackjack, and sometimes you have to stay at the table long enough for your tides to turn. But the sample size is becoming too large to ignore, and Wolves will need to hit on a double sooner rather than later.

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