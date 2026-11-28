The Minnesota Timberwolves played their fourth and final NBA Cup group stage game against the Memphis Grizzlies with LaMelo Ball missing his first game of the season with a right ankle sprain he sustained one game prior in a Thanksgiving-Eva win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Wolves desperately missed Ball, who has been a steadying presence for the Wolves on both ends of the court. Without Ball, the Wolves looked disjointed and mistake-prone to a much greater degree than they had so far in the young season.

To add insult to injury, the loss eliminated the Wolves from the NBA Cup as they lost a pair of tiebreakers with the Grizzlies, who won the Wolves' Group B, and the San Antonio Spurs, who grabbed the Wild Card with a better point differential.

1- Lost the possession battle

Despite shooting a better percentage from both two and three-point range, the Timberwolves lost because their opponent had more possessions than them, with Memphis ending up with an extra 18 shots compared to Minnesota.

The first reason was turnovers. The Wolves gave away the ball an astounding 19 times compared to the Grizzlies' 14. The other factor was rebounding, where Minnesota gave up 15 offensive rebounds, compared to grabbing just nine of their own.

Ball would have almost certainly helped in both of these areas. While Ball is one of the most turnover-prone players in the league, his presence settles the Wolves' offense down. Ball's presence and playmaking would have made life easier for the rest of the team and, as has been the case so far this season, would have kept the Wolves' team-wide turnovers in check.

Ball has also been a quality rebounder for the Wolves this season. The Wolves' point guard has had a knack for diving in to grab 50-50 rebounds that Minnesota's bigs were unable to control, the exact type of rebound the Wolves were unable to grab against Memphis

In the preseason, size and rebounding were projected to be one of the Wolves' largest weaknesses. So far during the regular season, that has not been the case, meaning Minnesota's performance tonight is more likely to be a one-off rough outing than a season-long worry.

It is incredibly difficult to win games in the NBA when the team is missing its two best offensive players. It becomes basically impossible when that team also loses the possession battle as decisively as the Wolves did Friday night against the Grizzlies.

2- Lack of Half-court offense

Without both Ball and Anthony Edwards, the Wolves' half-court offense was always going to be a bit of a struggle. While Jaden McDaniels, Ayo Dosunmu, and others can be high contributors in that area, they can't really replace the value of a high-usage ball-handler and what they can do for the rest of the players on the court.

Instead, the Wolves needed to rely on scoring in transition and before the opposing defense got set. That's what happened in the third quarter when the Wolves outscored the Grizzlies 31-21, but they were largely missing the rest of the game.

The reason for that goes back to turnovers and rebounding. The Wolves forced only four first-half turnovers and were unable to push the ball following missed shots because they were far too often grabbed by a Grizzlies player.

The Wolves have played with fantastic pace all season, largely propelled by their league-leading defense and solid defensive rebounding rate. If Ball were in the game healthy, they almost certainly would have been able to overcome it. Without him, the Wolves came up five points short of their fourth-straight win.

3- Poor performances from supporting cast

On paper, the Timberwolves' best two players in this game were McDaniels and Rudy Gobert. With the two lead guards out, plus Donte DiVincenzo and Jaylen Clark, the Wolves needed those two players specifically to step up against a Grizzlies team that is off to a hot start.

Unfortunately, the opposite happened, as both McDaniels and Gobert had rough games. McDaniels was unable to find the same rhythm that carried him to back-to-back 30-point performances and put him on track to make the All-Star game.

With Gobert, he got beat far too often on the defensive glass, combined with more of the same offensive struggles that have been all-encompassing this season. Gobert did have 13 points, but was a large factor in the Wolves' lack of half-court offense, and he only grabbed a total of five rebounds.

Luckily for the Wolves, it does seem Ball has avoided a long-term injury. His absence should likely be limited to the next game or two, and he may even be ready to play Sunday versus the Sacramento Kings.

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