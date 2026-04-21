'Gorilla Nuts' and Zero Filter: 7 Wild Timberwolves Quotes After Game 2 Win

There were no fewer than seven wild comments from Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, and Jaden McDaniels when they answered questions from the media following the Timberwolves' remarkable Game 2 win in Denver on Monday night, and we've compiled them for your convenience.

Gobert: 'If they want to disrespect greatness...'

Rudy gave a serious answer when he was asked if he was extra motivated after finishing fourth in the Defensive Player of the Year vote.

"No extra juice. I know who I am. Not the first time I get disrespected, probably not the last. I'll continue being myself. If they want to disrespect greatness, you can just take it for granted, whatever. Sooner or later, they'll realize the impact."

Gobert: 'I'm not a top-3 defender'

How did he stop Jokic on three clutch-time possessions?

"I was lucky because I'm not a top-three defender; I cannot do that. So I was lucky."

Rudy Gobert on not being named a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year: “Not the first time I get disrespected, probably not the last.”



Asked about how he stopped Jokic late. Joked that “I got lucky.” pic.twitter.com/RTl1xVgaWg — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) April 21, 2026

Edwards: 'That s**** a**'

Here's what Ant said after he looked at the box score and saw that he made just 10 of 25 shots:

"Yeah, that s***** a**. I missed 15 shots tonight. Two free throws. I'll be better. "

Anthony Edwards was asked how he was feeling physically after playing 40 minutes in Game 2.



Edwards was also asked about his box score, to which he said: "Yeah, that shit's ass. I missed 15 shots tonight." pic.twitter.com/hyTlMUhkkR — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) April 21, 2026

Edwards: 'He got gorilla nuts'

Ant nearly panicked when Donte DiVincenzo launched a deep three with 1:04 left in the fourth quarter. The result, though, was relief.

I love Donte. I told him after the game he got gorilla nuts. He's willing to take any kind of shot at any moment of the game, no matter how far it is. You gotta live with it, because he makes those a lot of times. When he took a three at the end today, I was like, 'Ah, Donte!' Then, when he made it, I was like, 'Let's f****** go, Donte.' I feel like his confidence is at an all-time high, and I believe in him. Every time he shoots, I believe it's going in because I watch him work, and he really don't miss shots in workouts."

Anthony Edwards on Donte DiVincenzo's G2 performance



"I love Donte. I told him after the game he got gorilla nuts. He's willing to take any kind of shot."



"When he took the three at the end today, I was like 'ahh Donte', but then he made it, I was like 'let's fucking go Donte." pic.twitter.com/by1YDdGIyc — Jonah (@Huncho_Jman) April 21, 2026

Edwards: 'Ain't bringing no double team'

What did Ant-Man tell Gobert before the fourth quarter?

"I think people gotta start respecting him. Put some respect on his name. That's what we do, man. We trust him. I told him, like, bro, we ain't bringing no double team. You going to guard him one-on-one all night and stop fouling. Stop going for the reach-in because he's going to flop, and they're going to call a foul. Just play him straight up, and if he make a shot over you, cool. That's what he do. He gets paid to make those shots. So, let's guard, Rudy. Let's go."

Anthony Edwards was asked about the criticism Rudy Gobert faces and what Gobert means to the Wolves internally.



"I told him in the locker room just now, 'brother, we're half the team when you're on the bench.' It's just that simple... Rudy got 4 defensive players of the year for… pic.twitter.com/6VRjQtnf2d — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) April 21, 2026

Edwards: 'Beat s***'

What makes him such a good shot-blocker at the rim?

"I just be watching Dwyane Wade clips. He would beat s*** at the rim, so I just be trying to beat s*** at the rim. That's all. People come at the rim, and Rudy ain't down there, I'm trying to beat that s***. I don't care who that is. If you come down there and you see [inaudible] down there, I'm going up. I don't give a damn, I'm trying to beat that s***."

Anthony Edwards on his extra energy on blocks



"Beat shit. — I just be watching Dwyane Wade clips, he was beating shit at the rim. I just be tryna beat shit at the rim. That's all. — I don't give a damn I'm tryna beat that shit." pic.twitter.com/x5TMYbTmMl — Jonah (@Huncho_Jman) April 21, 2026

McDaniels: 'They're all bad defenders'

How did the Wolves find their rhythm after falling behind by 19 points?

"Go after Jokic, Jamal, all the bad defenders. Tim Hardaway, Cam Johnson, Aaron Gordon, the whole team. Just go at them," McDaniels said.

Are they all bad defenders? "Yeah, they're all bad defenders," McDaniels added.

Jaden McDaniels, deadpan delivery, on what worked for the Timberwolves offensively.



Jaden: Go at Jokic, Jamal, all the bad defenders. Tim Hardaway, Cam Johnson, Aaron Gordon, their whole team.”



Q: They’re all bad defenders?



Jaden: “Yeah, they’re all bad defenders.” pic.twitter.com/Lbjq7je9Fo — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) April 21, 2026