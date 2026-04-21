'Gorilla Nuts' and Zero Filter: 7 Wild Timberwolves Quotes After Game 2 Win
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There were no fewer than seven wild comments from Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, and Jaden McDaniels when they answered questions from the media following the Timberwolves' remarkable Game 2 win in Denver on Monday night, and we've compiled them for your convenience.
Gobert: 'If they want to disrespect greatness...'
Rudy gave a serious answer when he was asked if he was extra motivated after finishing fourth in the Defensive Player of the Year vote.
"No extra juice. I know who I am. Not the first time I get disrespected, probably not the last. I'll continue being myself. If they want to disrespect greatness, you can just take it for granted, whatever. Sooner or later, they'll realize the impact."
Gobert: 'I'm not a top-3 defender'
How did he stop Jokic on three clutch-time possessions?
"I was lucky because I'm not a top-three defender; I cannot do that. So I was lucky."
Edwards: 'That s**** a**'
Here's what Ant said after he looked at the box score and saw that he made just 10 of 25 shots:
"Yeah, that s***** a**. I missed 15 shots tonight. Two free throws. I'll be better. "
Edwards: 'He got gorilla nuts'
Ant nearly panicked when Donte DiVincenzo launched a deep three with 1:04 left in the fourth quarter. The result, though, was relief.
I love Donte. I told him after the game he got gorilla nuts. He's willing to take any kind of shot at any moment of the game, no matter how far it is. You gotta live with it, because he makes those a lot of times. When he took a three at the end today, I was like, 'Ah, Donte!' Then, when he made it, I was like, 'Let's f****** go, Donte.' I feel like his confidence is at an all-time high, and I believe in him. Every time he shoots, I believe it's going in because I watch him work, and he really don't miss shots in workouts."
Edwards: 'Ain't bringing no double team'
What did Ant-Man tell Gobert before the fourth quarter?
"I think people gotta start respecting him. Put some respect on his name. That's what we do, man. We trust him. I told him, like, bro, we ain't bringing no double team. You going to guard him one-on-one all night and stop fouling. Stop going for the reach-in because he's going to flop, and they're going to call a foul. Just play him straight up, and if he make a shot over you, cool. That's what he do. He gets paid to make those shots. So, let's guard, Rudy. Let's go."
Edwards: 'Beat s***'
What makes him such a good shot-blocker at the rim?
"I just be watching Dwyane Wade clips. He would beat s*** at the rim, so I just be trying to beat s*** at the rim. That's all. People come at the rim, and Rudy ain't down there, I'm trying to beat that s***. I don't care who that is. If you come down there and you see [inaudible] down there, I'm going up. I don't give a damn, I'm trying to beat that s***."
McDaniels: 'They're all bad defenders'
How did the Wolves find their rhythm after falling behind by 19 points?
"Go after Jokic, Jamal, all the bad defenders. Tim Hardaway, Cam Johnson, Aaron Gordon, the whole team. Just go at them," McDaniels said.
Are they all bad defenders? "Yeah, they're all bad defenders," McDaniels added.
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Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.Follow JoeyBrainstorm