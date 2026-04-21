Wolves Storm Back From 19-Point Deficit to Shock Nuggets in Game 2

Desperate for a win on Monday night, the Timberwolves found themselves on life support after a series of self-inflicted wounds during a disastrous first quarter in which Denver turned an 11-7 deficit into a 39-25 lead after the 12 minutes, with the surge fueled by a barrage of four-point plays and a ridiculous number of fouls by the Timberwolves.

But just when the Timberwolves appeared dead, they rallied from a 19-point deficit and stunned the Nuggets with a 119-114 win to even the best-of-seven series at one game apiece — and now the series moves to Minneapolis for Games 3 and 4.

"It's 1-1," said Anthony Edwards, whose 30-point, 10-rebound performance led the Wolves. "Hopefully our fans rattle them a little bit when they come to our crib. We'll be ready."

While the Wolves shot 8 of 24, including 4 of 13 from three-point range in the first quarter, the Nuggets buried 12 of 18 shots, including 6 of 9 threes. They used a 17-0 run to put Minnesota down by double digits. Three of Denver's three-pointers turned into four-point plays when Jamal Murray (twice) and Tim Hardaway were fouled. What made it more oppressive is that the four-point plays nearly came in successive possessions.

Denver also made 9 of 10 free throws, aided by Minnesota being called for 11 fouls. Bones Hyland had three fouls in the first quarter, while Ayo Dosunmu and Donte DiVincenzo each were whistled for two fouls in limited early minutes.

It was grim, but Minnesota flipped the switch in the second quarter, clawing back with an 11-0 run, cutting a 19-point deficit to 44-36 with 8:30 left before the half. They kept piling on, outscoring Denver 39-25 in the second quarter — and it could've been better, but the Nuggets got two threes, including a half-court heave at the buzzer from Murray, on their final two possessions to go into the half tied.

After an evenly matched third quarter, including 14 points from Nikola Jokic, the intensity ratcheted up to a max in the fourth. Bruce Brown buried a couple of threes, Naz Reid exploded for two powerful buckets, and Christian Braun and Edwards traded layups.

In the final five minutes, Rudy Gobert was a beast. He forced Jokic into a missed layup after a Jaden McDaniels dunk. After a Donte DiVincenzo layup, Gobert forced Jokic to miss a short, right-handed turnaround jumper in the paint. With three mintues to go, Jokic missed again with Gobert guarding him. Then, with 2:05 remaining, Gobert ripped an offensive rebound away from Jokic and dunked in his face.

After a huge three-pointer from DiVincenzo put Minnesota up 115-111 with 1:04 to go, Jokic responded, driving with a right hand and flushing a dunk over Gobert to make it 115-113 with 50 seconds on the clock.

Denver had a chance to tie the game after Edwards was called for traveling with 30 seconds to play, but Braun missed the front end of two free throws, and Denver decided to foul Randle with 18.6 seconds left. Randle made both, and Murray took an ill-advised 20-foot pull-up jumper with 11 seconds left, and the Wolves secured the board and clinched the win with a transition dunk by DiVincenzo.

Randle finished with 24 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. DiVincenzo hit four three-pointers and finished with 16 points. Reid had 11 big points off the bench, and Hyland added 13 points, including three threes, in 10 minutes off the bench.

Game 3 is at 8:30 p.m. CT in Minneapolis, and the game will be streamed on Amazon Prime.