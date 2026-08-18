Kevin Garnett's No. 21 jersey will finally be retired for the Minnesota Timberwolves next season. A day after the NBA released the entire 2026-27 schedule, the Timberwolves announced that on February 28th, 2027, against the Boston Celtics, the franchise legend will finally see his jersey lifted into the rafters of Target Center.

The game is set to be not just the most anticipated home game of the Wolves' season, but also one of the best nights in the history of the Timberwolves organization and Minnesota basketball at large. This is an occasion fans have waited over a decade for since the Big Ticket's retirement in 2016.

When Garnett's No. 21 jersey ascends into its rightful place above the Target Center court, it will join just one other player. The Timberwolves' only other retired jersey is Malik Sealy's No. 2.

Malik Sealy's tragic path to having the first Timberwolves retired number

Sealy played for the Timberwolves for two seasons, during which he scored 10.4 points per game across a total of 113 contests.

Sealy was a college star at the University of St. John's, scoring 18.9 points per game across four seasons with St. John's, playing for legendary coach Lou Carnesecca. Sealy finished his college career with 2,401 points, the second-most in school history behind only Hall-of-Famer Chris Mullin.

Sealy was then drafted 14th overall by the Indiana Pacers. He played a total of eight NBA seasons, including two with the Pacers, three with the Los Angeles Clippers and one with the Detroit Pistons before coming to the Wolves in 1998.

Sealy was tragically killed in May of 2000. He was driving home from Garnett's birthday party when his car was struck head-on by a drunk driver going the wrong way down the freeway in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves retired Sealy's jersey before the team's home opener the following November.

Sealy's death hit the entire Timberwolves community incredibly hard, especially Garnett, who grew up idolizing Sealy during his run at St. John's. Garnett chose the No. 21 because of Sealy, who, along with Dominique Wilkins, was Garnett's favorite player in his youth.

An important connection off the court

When Sealy and Garnett became teammates, they immediately turned into close friends, often going to dinner and spending time together as Garnett attempted to navigate his newfound popularity in Minnesota.

“Malik and Kevin were brothers. Best friends,” said Sam Mitchell, a teammate of both Sealy and Garnett and one of the most impactful signings in Wolves history. “Kevin was still kinda shy. Didn’t go out much, didn’t do much because people would be on him. And Malik was just like, ‘Screw that, man. Let’s go.’”

"Malik brought Kevin out of that shell,” Mitchell continued. “Malik taught Kevin how to be comfortable with being a superstar.”

Unfortunately, Sealy isn't the only tragic loss in Wolves history. In 2015, longtime coach and general manager Flip Saunders passed away from cancer.

A former coach in the rafters

Along with Sealy, the Timberwolves have a banner hanging in memory of Saunders.

Late in his career with the Wolves, Garnett wore an armband honoring three of his now departed friends, Saunders, Sealy and Minnesota Twins legend Kirby Puckett. The armband read Flip-Malik-Puck.

Nov 12, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kevin Garnett (21) wears an armband honoring Flip Saunders, Malik Sealy, and Kirby Puckett in the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Target Center. The Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-116. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even after Garnett's retirement, Sealy's memory hasn't been forgotten. Before Game 1 of the 2024 Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, Karl-Anthony Towns entered the arena wearing Sealy's No. 2 jersey.

Garnett's jersey ceremony is likely to be the ultimate culmination of both the first two decades of the Timberwolves franchise as well as Garnett's life and career. It has been an unbelievably long road to get to this point, but fans will finally be able to celebrate the Timberwolves basketball icon.

It is also fitting that Sealy's No. 2 jersey will be the one next to Garnett's. From childhood idol turned teammate and friend, Sealy, and now Garnett, will both be remembered forever together at Target Center.

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