Timberwolves Slump Again — History Says a Surge Is Coming

Are the Timberwolves more likely to bow out in the first round of the playoffs or make another deep run after reaching the Western Conference finals in 2024 and 2025? We'll let the hoops answer that question in real time, but fans who are worried about Minnesota amid another dreadful stretch could use a reminder that Minnesota's roller coaster season always follows a down with a rise.

Of course, none of the previous trends matter if Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and Naz Reid aren't healthy for the playoffs. The Wolves say Edwards is day-to-day with a knee injury, and there's reason to believe McDaniels, who has a bruised knee, could return before the playoffs begin next week. Reid has a shoulder injury that he continues to play through.

If healthy, another rise should be anticipated because, well, that's just what these Wolves do.

Oct. 22 to Nov. 19

Minnesota lost three of five games to start the season, including double-digit losses to the Lakers and Thunder. They responded by winning eight of the next 10 to improve to 10-5.

Nov. 21 to Dec. 23

Three straight losses to Phoenix, Sacramento, and Oklahoma City put a sour smell in the air. Minnesota blew big leads late against the Suns and Kings, and they simply couldn't keep up with OKC. The sky was falling, but they responded by winning 10 of the next 12 games, including wins over Boston, San Antonio, Oklahoma City, and New York. Just like that, all was right with the Wolves and they were 20-10.

Dec. 25 to Jan. 13

Remember the 142-138 overtime loss in Denver on Christmas night? Yeah, the Nuggets were without three starters, but Nikola Jokic scored 18 of his 56 points in overtime while Edwards watched after being ejected. The Wolves then got blown out at home by Brooklyn, killed the Bulls, and then lost by 24 points in Atlanta. Again, there was an odor of dysfunction heading into the new year, only to have Minnesota win six of its next seven games to improve to 27-14.

Jan. 16 to Jan. 31

This was an aggravating two weeks as the Wolves lost five straight to the Rockets, Spurs, Jazz, Bulls, and Warriors. The first four were close games, but the Warriors throttled Minnesota by 26 points in Minneapolis. But again, they woke up and found another gear with four straight wins over the Warriors, Mavericks, Thunder, and Grizzlies. And they didn't just squeak by the Thunder, they thumped them 123-111, leading by as many as 21 points late in the third quarter.

Feb. 2 to March 5

The next month started with the Wolves dropping three of four games, only to respond by winning eight of the next nine, including games against the Clippers, who were hot at the time, and the Nuggets in Denver. At 40-23, things were looking up for the Wolves.

March 7 to March 25

The Wolves dropped four of five games and then lost Edwards to his knee injury. Even without Edwards, they rallied to win four of the next five, with Julius Randle, Ayo Dosunmu, and McDaniels leading the charge. They even beat Phoenix, Boston, and Houston without Edwards. At 45-25, nobody was complaining.

March 28 to April 5

The Wolves got pounded at home by Detroit, although they played without Edwards, McDaniels, and Dosunmu. Then they beat Dallas upon Edwards' return, only to again play without Edwards and McDaniels in a road loss to Detroit, followed by losses to Philadelphia and Charlotte. Edwards was recovering from severe flu symptoms in Philly, which didn't help Minnesota's cause.

This brings us to the present day, and based on past results, the Wolves are probably about to come out of another slump. If they don't, the only reason to be concerned is if Edwards, McDaniels, and Reid aren't close to full health for the playoffs.

The bottom line: It's not time to panic

As long as Minnesota hits the postseason with everyone available, they're going to be a team that nobody wants to face. They have postseason experience, superstar power, and a clutch-time beast in Edwards. They may have lost three of four to the Nuggets, but that's a team that Minnesota matches up well with and knows what it takes to win a series against the Nuggets when Denver has home-court advantage.

If Minnesota advances past Denver, the Spurs might await in the second round. San Antonio would have home-court advantage and Victor Wembanyama, but Minnesota won the season series and has the playoff pedigree that San Antonio will be trying to develop in real time.

Advance further, and Minnesota might find itself in a rematch with the Thunder in the conference finals. That's a different kind of beast, and one that may require an otherworldly effort to conquer.

All in all, Minnesota has been where they are right now a bunch of times already this season. There's no need to panic, much less worry, unless the injuries drag key players down in the postseason.