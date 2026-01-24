Wolves-Warriors postponed after federal agents fatally shoot Minneapolis man

Saturday's 4:30 p.m. game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors has been postponed in the wake of federal immigration agents fatally shooting a 37-year-old man in south Minneapolis on Saturday morning.

"The decision was made to prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community," the NBA said in a statement.

The game has been rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Saturday's shooting, on Nicollet Avenue near East 26th Street, happened at approximately 9:03 a.m. Videos of the incident show federal immigration agents scuffling with a man before numerous shots were fired. The man was treated at the scene and then taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, where he was pronounced dead.

It was the second fatal shooting and third overall in 17 days involving federal immigration agents in Minneapolis. Protesters arrived at the scene following the shooting, with Minneapolis police declaring an unlawful assembly and warning protesters to leave.

"We are responsible for ensuring the safety of people on the streets of our city, and we are doing everything that we can to maintain the peace right now, led by Minneapolis police, but with the help of the Minnesota State Patrol, Hennepin and Ramsey county sheriffs, several suburban towns are in the city helping us with 911 calls, we have done an emergency recall of all sworn personnel back to duty. And we are working with the fire department right now to ensure that two small fires that were started in the area are safely extinguished," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said around noon local time.

"But again, we need everyone to avoid the area if possible, and the people who are in the area, we understand your frustrations. This is not sustainable. But we need people to leave the area at this time."

The Timberwolves will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak when they face the Warriors on Sunday.

