New Top 100 Rankings Paint Compelling Picture for Timberwolves' Future

The Ringer released an updated list of the top 100 players in the NBA on Tuesday, and the Timberwolves were well represented. Minnesota is one of only four teams with at least six players. The Knicks match that number, while the Thunder and Spurs both have seven.

Timberwolves featured

Anthony Edwards: No. 6

Rudy Gobert: No. 39

Jaden McDaniels: No. 51

Julius Randle: No. 54

Naz Reid: No. 77

Ayo Dosunmu: No. 81

The Ringer's list is obviously not gospel, but it does paint an interesting picture ahead of what's a pivotal offseason for the Wolves. It implies that they're not far off from building a championship contender. The order of the players can be heavily debated, but you cannot argue that Minnesota is right there with the top teams in the league from a talent perspective.

The Wolves have already been in the middle of every trade rumor that has hit social media this offseason. Between Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant, Zion Williamson and Kyrie Irving, it seems inevitable that they will make a move of some sort this offseason.

Antetokounmpo is seventh on the list, followed by Williamson, who is 48th. Morant and Irving aren't even ranked due to injuries cutting their 2025-26 seasons short. As we saw in this year's postseason, depth matters, and Minnesota needs to do everything it can to keep pace with New York, San Antonio and Oklahoma City.

Gobert and Randle are two players near the top of the trade rumors. A move involving either player should feature another top-100 player coming to Minnesota. The Wolves are firmly in win-now mode with Edwards as a top-six player in the league. Throwing all of your chips into one basket can quickly turn you into a team like Houston or Phoenix, which only have four and two players in the top 100, respectively.

Tim Connelly and the Wolves front office probably don't let The Ringer's top-100 list impact any of their decision-making, nor should they. But it does add some context on the type of move Minnesota can and should make this offseason.

Dosunmu is an unrestricted free agent, and they need to decide if Gobert and Randle are part of their long-term future alongside Edwards, McDaniels and Reid. Minnesota has plenty of routes it could go when it comes to retooling its roster this offseason. Whatever decision is made will go a long way in shaping the future of the franchise.