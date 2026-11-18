The Timberwolves have been a mature team so far this season, much more so than last year. They have been the aggressors in most matchups. They are executing the game plan and have responded well to adversity.

The NBA schedule makers put Minnesota’s maturity to the test Tuesday night, though. The Wolves faced the Blazers for the second night in a row. Monday, the Wolves beat Portland 106-98 on the back of a 34-point performance from Terrence Shannon Jr.

Chris Finch likes back-to-backs against the same team. He thinks they simulate a playoff series, which is defined by micro-adjustments between contests. The outcomes of playoff series—the simulated ones and the real ones—are also swayed by who can come up with more timely plays down the stretch of a highly physical, emotional battle.

Tuesday night, that team was the Wolves, who beat Portland 106-105 in a down-to-the-wire affair. Here is one clear positive and one negative:

Positive: Trey Lyles, the MVP

Trey Lyles played with Real Madrid last year. The 31-year-old NBA veteran joined the Wolves this summer with minimal expectations. Maybe he could be a serviceable backup. Maybe he could be a low- to mid-level starter, but probably only in a pinch. Or perhaps he would end up being a locker room leader who barely played.

Through Minnesota’s franchise-tying-best 11-4 start, Lyles has been far from the low-wattage offseason signing many thought he was. Lyles has been a constant pulse of winning play, and Tuesday against Portland, he was Minnesota’s most valuable player.

“Oh my god, he was amazing,” Ayo Dosunmu said on the DAZN broadcast postgame. “Shoutout Trey Lyles. He was the MVP tonight. He made big plays, big rebounds. He made two big stops … That’s what it’s all about. When we are doing soldiers, it’s always next man up mentality.”

TREY LYLES OMGGGGGG



TO SEAL THE WIN pic.twitter.com/hKX4pzxcly — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 18, 2026

Lyles played the entire fourth quarter. He drilled two triples, dove for a loose ball, called a timeout to gain the Wolves possession, and sealed the win by blocking Damian Lillard’s layup in the waning seconds.

As Lyles popped back up after the block, his face was stone-cold. He was still locked in. While his teammates celebrated and the building was in a frenzy, Lyles remained stoic while the officials discussed how much time was left after the ball went out of bounds. He likely knew at that moment that the job was not quite finished.

That moment is emblematic of Lyles’ season so far.

He isn’t flashy. He isn’t loud. He isn’t dropping cellys and talking junk to the other team. No, Lyles is calm. Even in the biggest moments, the veteran remains level-headed—a presence that this young Wolves team has greatly benefited from so far this season, and part of the reason they have collectively operated like such a mature group.

Lyles was the MVP of Tuesday’s win by coming up with timely plays and maintaining the same reserved demeanor that has made him Minnesota’s quiet, irreplaceable driver of winning so far this season.

“I’m having fun,” Lyles told reporters postgame. “I haven’t been able to say that in basketball in a long time.”

Negative: Turnovers

The Timberwolves committed 20 turnovers Tuesday, their third-most in a game this season. Throughout most of the night, the Wolves had streaks of sloppiness and laziness on offense, which led to Portland generating 29 points off Minnesota’s giveaways.

For a playoff-esque game, that should have been lethal for the Wolves, especially in the face of a physical defense like Portland’s. The Blazers should have tied this simulated series 1-1.

But in the fourth quarter, Minnesota committed just two turnovers.

The Wolves battled through a mistake-filled game. Emotions ran high, both sides played chippy, and the Josh Tiven-led officiating crew called the game in a way that could have ruffled Minnesota’s feathers. But the Wolves remained resilient. They didn’t let their biggest woe Tuesday become their demise. They didn’t let emotions throw them off track.

This is (officially) a mature team. We have seen the Wolves persevere through enough adversity to make that claim 15 games into the year. Minnesota holds the third seed in the Western Conference and reached that spot despite persistent injuries to its rotation.

Anthony Edwards has played in just four games. Jaylen Clark has missed the last two with a hamstring strain, and Jonathan Kuminga sat out Tuesday with a right shoulder contusion. Donte DiVincenzo—Minnesota’s most mature player last year—also hasn't suited up yet.

The Wolves just keep gutting through adversity and stacking mature wins in a multitude of ways. Tuesday night was the latest installment.

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