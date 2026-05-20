Realistic and Unrealistic Point Guard Targets for the Timberwolves

Whether it's true or not is up for debate, but the rumor mill got loud on Wednesday with a report that Anthony Edwards is allegedly encouraging the Timberwolves to trade for Kyrie Irving.

Edwards and Irving would be a fascinating backcourt in Minnesota, but Irving is not a long-term answer as a 34-year-old with numerous injuries having taxed his body over his 14-year career. If the Wolves want a younger point guard whom they could pair with Edwards for more than a couple of seasons, some players make sense, and a couple that don't.

Tyrese Maxey — Unrealistic

Maxey, a 25-year-old All-NBA point guard, probably isn't getting traded, so you may as well cross his name off the list. However, if the Wolves were able to swing a deal for him, he'd be an incredible option as an explosive point guard that makes life hell for opposing defenses as they attempt to guard him and Edwards.

Will the Sixers trade him? There are unfounded rumors about it on the web, but Philly insiders who know better aren't buying it. Logically, it's just dumb. Why would Philly break up Maxey and 20-year-old VJ Edgecomb? They probably won't, and they definitely won't do it for draft picks from Minnesota's limited collection.

LaMelo Ball — Unrealistic

We wrote a lot of Ball before the February NBA trade deadline, but after he and Kon Knueppel lit up the East en route to a spot in the play-in tournament, the Hornets appear set on moving forward with the sharpshooting tandem. They finished 1-2 in the NBA in three-pointers made this season, and there is nothing to suggest they're willing to punt on Ball.

Darius Garland or the No. 5 pick — Realistic

The Clippers getting the No. 5 pick in the 2026 draft may have shifted L.A.'s offseason plans. If they don't trade the pick, they'll almost certainly take one of the many point guards who are considered the top options after the likely top-four picks (AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cam Boozer, and Caleb Wilson). That could mean Garland is expendable.

If the Clippers instead trade the pick, perhaps Minnesota is a suitor. In fact, the guys handling the Clippers On SI suggested Rudy Gobert for the No. 5 pick makes sense to give L.A. a rim protector alongside Kawhi Leonard and Garland. I think that's insane, but if they're up for it, the Wolves probably would be, too.

Dejounte Murray — Realistic

He's 29 and will be fully healthy after being limited to 14 games this season, while he missed the majority of it working his way back from a ruptured Achilles. Murray stuffs the stat sheet as a scorer, rebounder, and distributor, and he would be the high-IQ point guard Minnesota needs to enhance Ant-Man's game.

If the trade requires Minnesota giving up Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo to make the money work, it might be worth considering if they're interested in moving Julius Randle into a true power forward role. There isn't a logical scenario where trading Reid and Randle makes sense this offseason unless they also find a way to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Derrick White — Realistic

A year ago, White was a hot commodity in trade rumors. Now, after the worst shooting splits of his career, the soon-to-be 32-year-old doesn't have the shine that he once had. White shot just 39.4% overall and 327% from three-point range this season with Boston. Was it a fluke or the result of being asked to take more of the offensive workload when Jayson Tatum was rehabbing his Achilles injury?

White is due to make $30.3 million next season and $32.6 million in 2027-28. He also has a player option for $34.8 million in 2028-29. If the Wolves trust that he can be the high-IQ point guard they need, then it might be a perfect fit, especially since Boston covets a rim protector (Gobert).

Jalen Suggs — Unrealistic

If the Magic want to move Anthony Black into the starting point guard role, then Suggs is a trade candidate. Will that happen? That's to be determined, but it's certainly a possibility after Suggs, who is only 24 years old, stunk it up in the playoffs by averaging 11.1 points and shooting 24.1% from three.

But Suggs' ability as a two-way point guard is undeniably attractive to a Minnesota team that is trying to go toe-to-toe with San Antonio and Oklahoma City.

He's under contract through 2029-30 and set to make $32.4 million next season. The problem is that Orlando doesn't need a Randle or Gobert because they have Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. starting at power forward and center. They also have Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane in the starting lineup and under contract, so finding a way to get Orlando's attention might be hard for the Wolves.

Andrew Nembhard — Unrealistic

The Pacers aren't going to trade Nembhard when he's under contract and ready to step back into the shooting guard role that he played alongside Tyrese Haliburton during Indiana's run to the NBA Finals in 2025. With Haliburton returning from injury, the Pacers, who traded their first-round pick to the Clippers for Ivica Zubac, which turned out to be the No. 5 selection, look destined to run it back with a healthy roster in 2026-27.

Ja Morant — Realistic

The moment the Grizzlies traded Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz was the moment Gobert or Randle getting dealt to Memphis became a possibility this summer. Why? Because Memphis is clearly rebuilding, and they could deal Morant for Gobert or Randle (plus more and draft picks) while assuming Gobert or Randle will decline their 2027-28 player options. That essentially makes them players on expiring contracts, which opens the door for Memphis to make a big run at free agents next summer.