Wolves-Nuggets Game 3 Features Arch Nemesis Referee Scott Foster

Buckle up, Wolves fans. Scott Foster has been assigned as the crew chief for Thursday night's Game 3 between Minnesota and Denver at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Foster will be on the assignment with Justin Van Duyne and Sean Corbin for the pivotal third game, with the winner taking a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven first-round playoff series.

Foster has long been a thorn in the side of NBA fans, having developed a reputation for inserting himself into the spotlight in big moments. He's long had the nickname "The Extender," as teams with the lead in a series have notoriously been on the losing end of Foster's games. However, with the series split at a game apiece, the focus will be on Foster's recent history with the Wolves.

In a 110-108 overtime win over the Rockets, Foster ejected Naz Reid and missed a total of six calls in the final two minutes of regulation and overtime. Reid was tossed for having words with Foster after a review of an offensive foul went against Reid. What did Reid supposedly say? By reading lips, it appeared Reid said, "Stop that s***, bro. He's moving."

Naz Reid receives a technical foul and gets ejected in overtime vs. Houston. pic.twitter.com/gZHdMafpFZ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 26, 2026

Reid was fined $50,000 for "questioning the integrity of the game officials."

Head coach Chris Finch was upset with a handful of missed calls throughout the end of the March 25 game, including a late foul on Julius Randle in the dying seconds by Rockets big man Alperen Sengun that caused Randle to collide with Rockets forward Kevin Durant. The league's Last Two Minute Report confirmed the call was missed. If it had been called, Sengun would have fouled out of the game, giving the Wolves an advantage heading into overtime.

"This game should've ended at regulation. Julius clearly gets fouled on the gather at the end of regulation, and guys were certainly frustrated," Finch said.

Following the shenanigans against the Rockets, Gobert was asked about the officiating. Not wanting to incur another $100,000 fine, which he's received previously for making a money gesture with his hands, Gobert let his body language do the talking, smirking and making his eyes big, while commenting, "Lots of adversity in a lot of ways, and we overcame it."

This season, the Wolves are 2-3 with Foster officiating their games. They have averaged 115 points and 22.7 free-throw attempts per game, while opponents have averaged 113.3 points and 23 free-throw attempts. Minnesota's overall season averages in those departments are 118.0 points and 25.3 free throws, while opponents averaged 114.6 points and 25.3 free throws.

Home teams had a .509 win percentage this season when Foster was the crew chief.

Game 3 is set to tip off at 8:42 p.m. CT, and it'll be streamed exclusively on Prime Video.