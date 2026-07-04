The Wolves Believe They Can Push LeBron Over the Top in the GOAT Debate

The Timberwolves are among the handful of teams that LeBron James is allegedly most likely to sign with as a free agent this summer, but how realistic is it that he dons the black and blue of a franchise that has the lowest winning percentage (.421) in NBA history?

According to reports, LeBron could be deciding between the Wolves, Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Golden State Warriors. What's more is that Jon Krawczynski, who covers the Wolves for The Athletic, is reporting Minnesota's pitch to LeBron is that he could end the greatest player of all-time debate if he helps Minnesota win a championship.

"The Wolves think if James picks them over all the other suitors — cold weather and lack of spending power be damned — it would be the biggest possible statement he could make in the long-running greatest player of all time debate between him and Michael Jordan," Krawcznski wrote.

He's not wrong. LeBron already helped the Cavs and Heat win titles. The Warriors have won four titles in the past dozen years. The Nuggets won the championship in 2023. And the 76ers play in Philadelphia, where the Eagles and Phillies have won multiple titles this century.

Earlier Friday, the Timberwolves reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with 6-foot-9 power forward Trey Lyles. However, Krawczynski, notably, went out of his way to say the signing does "NOT" mean the Wolves are done trying to sign LeBron, as Lyles is seen as an addition to the roster's depth rather than a starting power forward.

Which of the six teams has the best path to contending for a championship? With the juggernaut San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City headlining the Western Conference, one could easily argue that LeBron finding a path back to the Eastern Conference is his best chance at a title.

In Miami, LeBron could join forces with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo, and Andrew Wiggins. However, Miami's depth could be severely lacking after giving up a load of players and picks to acquire Giannis from the Bucks.

The Cavaliers not only bring LeBron full circle, but he would be paired with Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and James Harden. Is that good enough to win a title?

Philadelphia is extremely intriguing with Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, VJ Edgecombe, and Joel Embiid.

In the West, the Timberwolves should be considered a more favorable destination than Denver based on the fact that Minnesota has owned NIkola Jokic and the Nuggets for the last few seasons, knocking them out of the playoffs twice. Denver has quality pieces around Jokic — namely Jamal Murray, Cam Johnson, Aaron Gordon, and Peyton Watson — but they're not as loaded as Minnesota might be.

LeBron perfectly fits in Minnesota's lineup as the power forward, where he'd be surrounded by incredible talent with Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Jaden McDaniels, and Rudy Gobert in the starting lineup. The bench would be strong, too, with Ayo Dosunmu, TJ Shannon, 19-year-old Joel Beringer, and eventually Donte DiVincenzo, who is expected back late in the season once he's fully recovered from a torn Achilles tendon.

LeBron could be the missing piece to push Minnesota over the top and end a nightmare streak of frozen fans watching the Timberwolves, Vikings, Twins, and Wild come up short every single season since the Twins won the World Series in 1991.

Could it happen?