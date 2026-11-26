The Minnesota Timberwolves season has already been a bit of a roller coaster. They started with three straight 20-point wins, just the third team in NBA history to do that, and then lost Anthony Edwards for multiple months following arthroscopic knee surgery.

Even without their best player, the Timberwolves have found ways to win games, sporting a 14-5 record with the second-best Net Rating in the NBA, and have given their fans many reasons to be thankful and a couple to be worried about this Thanksgiving.

Thankful - We got Jaden McDaniels

When Edwards gave his now-famous "They got KD, but we got Jaden McDaniels" quote, it was largely seen as a joke. Now, it feels more like a prophecy.

McDaniels has had a sensational season. He is averaging 19.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game, while shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 84.6 percent from the free-throw line, all of which are career highs.

McDaniels also had the highest-scoring game of his career with 34 points on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets and followed it up with 32 points versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. McDaniels has increased both his scoring volume and efficiency to a major degree, while continuing to be an All-Defense-caliber player.

As the Wolves continue to win games without Edwards, McDaniels is making his case to be the team's deserved All-Star representative. People in Minnesota have long realized how good McDaniels is and can be, but this season, it feels like more and more people nationally are beginning to fully appreciate the player McDaniels can be.

Ungrateful - Injuries

There have been very few negatives associated with this Timberwolves season. The play on the floor has been outstanding, and the team has gotten along very well after the roster shakeup during the offseason.

The only downside has been who hasn't been able to play. Donte DiVincenzo came into the season recovering from an Achilles tear, Edwards played only four games before needing surgery on his right knee, and Jaylen Clark is now out for a couple of weeks with a hamstring strain.

The Edwards injury is obviously the most detrimental to the Wolves' future. It felt almost like a tragedy to watch the new version of the Wolves thrive, only for the fun to be ripped away after just four games.

The saving grace has been that the Wolves have continued to win games even without Edwards. Minnesota is on a 60-win pace through 19 games, which allows them to take it slow withEdwards' eventual return to the court.

Thankful - Timberwolves' medical staff

The silver lining with the Wolves' major injuries is that they have an award-winning athletic training staff. They have done well in recent years at keeping players on the court, and now with DiVincenzo and Edwards have been tasked with monitoring long rehabs for a pair of key players.

Fans got good news this week as the Timberwolves announced that DiVincenzo, just eight months after tearing his Achilles, has been cleared for on-court basketball activities. Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported that DiVincenzo is targeting a return to the Wolves' lineup sometime in January.

Returning to games about nine months after an Achilles tear is an incredible feat, one that has been documented on the Timberwolves' YouTube channel with their Day Zero series of videos.

With DiVincenzo set to return, the hope is that Edwards will follow shortly behind, and the Wolves will get to see their complete roster play together for the first time before the All-Star break. They've done well without their starting backcourt from last season, but that makes the prospect of getting them back all the more enticing.

Ungrateful - Free throw shooting

The Timberwolves have shot a league-worst 69.6 percent from the free-throw line. They are nearly two full percentage points behind the 29th-ranked Toronto Raptors and are miles behind the league average of 77 percent.

The natural assumption would be that the Wolves are only that low because of Rudy Gobert's below-50-percent shooting from the stripe. Although Gobert is not helping the team's numbers, the Wolves would still be a well-below-average free-throw shooting team even if you took out every single one of Gobert's attempts.

The season is still young, so shooting numbers from any area of the floor should be taken with a grain of salt. Regardless, the abysmal free-throw shooting, if left at its current level, has the chance to derail what is shaping up to be a Timberwolves team that is well set up for a deep Playoff run.

Thankful - Jonathan Kuminga's free agency market

This past offseason, the Wolves signed Jonathan Kuminga to a two-year, $12.4 million contract with a player option in the second season after being traded from the Golden State Warriors to the Atlanta Hawks a few months prior.

The reason Kuminga was even available for the Wolves was that the free-agent market bottomed out, with teams believing Kuminga would not be willing to mold his game as needed in a winning situation. So far, those worries have seemed misguided, as Kuminga has given the Wolves a much-needed combination of defense, rebounding, and off-ball scoring punch.

Kuminga has far outplayed his salary for the Timberwolves, making the likelihood of him declining his upcoming player option almost a certainty. At that point, the Wolves would have a very difficult time bringing back Kuminga given the financial restrictions.

Even if Kuminga ends up being just a one-year rental, Wolves fans should be even more grateful that their team landed him on a sweetheart deal for a season when they were desperate for a power forward.

Get Timberwolves On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.