It has been three weeks since Anthony Edwards had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. The Minnesota Timberwolves have largely played well without him. They've gone 8-4 without him, bolstered by the best defense in the NBA.

Edwards spoke with the media for the first time since his injury on Thursday to detail his rehab process, what he has seen from the rest of the team while he has been out, and how he has continued to be a leader for the team from the sidelines.

While Edwards didn't have much of an update as to exactly when he would be back—saying, "I plan on coming back, but I don’t know when"—his answers on Thursday did set the stage for how the Wolves plan to move forward on and off the court.

Timberwolves and Edwards taking it slow

The Timberwolves' original timetable for Edwards appears to remain the same as it was three weeks ago. He is likely going to miss two months or more, with the exact date of return determined by how Edwards' knee reacts to this surgery.

What is clear is that Edwards and the Timberwolves plan to be cautious with the timetable for when Edwards will return. The Wolves want Edwards to be fully recovered from his knee surgery so that when he does resume playing games, he is back for good.

"It was something that needed to be done in order for me to be able to play without any pain for the next couple years," Edwards explained of the decision to get surgery. "Maybe in a couple years I’ll have to get something else, but hopefully not. I think I’ll be pretty good."

The hope and the expectation is that when Edwards returns, he will no longer need to play with any pain in his knee. They thought that an offseason of rest and recovery would be enough, but after just a couple of games, it was clear that was not going to be the case.

"I thought it would just, you know, go away," Edwards explained. "But in the offseason it was actually good. We was managing it pretty good, treating it, and it wasn’t as swole. And then like as soon as the season kicked off, I don’t know what happened. It just like flared back up, like really bad, and then I was like, ‘Man, it’s time.'"

While all of this may seem like a negative update, Edwards did say that the rehab process is "going great," and that his daily routine is "Wake up, come get rehab. On game days, twice a day. Just that simple."

Wolves relying on roster depth to stay afloat

The other reason not to rush Edwards back is the team has played well without him. There have certainly plenty of moments where the Wolves have missed Edwards' skills, but through 12 games the rest of the roster has proven that they can win enough to tread water until the team's best player returns.

"I think they’re playing great," Edwards said. "Great team ball. Ayo’s playing phenomenal. Rudy’s playing great. Melo’s getting everybody involved and then Jaden is stepping up big time. I think they’re playing great."

"I’m thirsty to come back, but not super fast because of the way they're playing. I don’t want to take them out of rhythm. But I told them, when I come back, I’m not going to try to be who I usually am and try to ball hog and take all the shots. I’m just going to fit in where I get in."

If the Wolves were losing games without Edwards, like the Indiana Pacers and Golden State Warriors have without their best player, maybe there would be more urgency to rush Edwards back to the court. Instead, Minnesota is rightly prioritizing the long-term health of their superstar.

Another positive nugget that Edwards gave was an indication that one of his teammates may possibly be ready to return before him.

"Donte is on the court, like shooting around. I can’t even go out there and shoot. I think he surpassed his rehab. He’s doing phenomenal. I’m still at the beginning phases of mine."

Edwards and the Timberwolves are dealing the best they can with an unfortunate situation. While everyone would love for Edwards to be back on the court tomorrow, the rest of the team's ability to find ways to win games has calmed many nerves.

"We’re winning, so I’m able to actually be happy at home."

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