Why It Makes Sense for Timberwolves to Leave Final Roster Spot Open

After signing Jonathan Kuminga to a two-year, $12.4 million contract to be the team's starting power forward, the Minnesota Timberwolves roster stands at 14 players. The obvious next question for many was who the Timberwolves should sign to fill the 15th and final spot.

While a reunion with Kevin Love would make a lot of sense, the Timberwolves have another option available to them. The Wolves could decide to keep the current version of their roster and leave the final roster spot open heading into the season.

It may seem counterintuitive to value an empty spot over a player who can contribute on and off the court, but there are a few reasons why it would make sense for the Timberwolves not to sign a 15th player to their roster.

Trade deadline flexibility

The Wolves will want as many options open to them as possible come the NBA Trade Deadline in February. While they do not have draft capital they can trade away to acquire more talent, they could use financial and roster space to their advantage.

The Timberwolves currently sit $4.5 million below the NBA's second apron line, an amount they are not allowed to surpass because of transactions earlier in the offseason. If the Wolves were to sign another player, that space would drop to $2 million.

In that scenario, with all of their roster spots filled and limited salary cap space, it would be extremely difficult for the Wolves to add any talent at the trade deadline without giving up on the rotation pieces from their roster.

If the Wolves were to keep that final roster spot open, it would become much easier for Minnesota to add another team's unwanted contract attached to a still-solid player who could contribute in a playoff rotation.

Buyout players

Following last season's trade deadline, the Timberwolves picked up a pair of veterans off the buyout market. They signed Kyle Anderson and Mike Conley, whom they had traded to the Chicago Bulls and was later waived by the Charlotte Hornets a few weeks earlier.

Both players ended up as quality depth pieces as well as locker room leaders for a Wolves team that was previously lacking in both of those categories.

If the Wolves were to sign a 15th player to their roster before the start of this upcoming season, they would have a much more difficult time bringing in players from the buyout market when they inevitably become available down the road in February and March.

Luxury tax savings

The final reason it makes sense for the Timberwolves to keep their final roster spot open is also the one that fans are not likely to want to hear: the luxury tax.

If the Wolves brought in a veteran's minimum free agent, that player would cost just shy of $2.5 million on the salary cap sheet. It would also increase the amount the Wolves are above the luxury tax threshold by the same amount.

That extra $2.5 million in salary will cost the Wolves an extra roughly $8.5 million in luxury tax, effectively turning a league minimum contract into an $11 million cost.

While it would be fair pushback to say that from fans to say that $11 million shouldn't prevent Timberwolves ownership from improving a team that is trying to win the championship, the unfortunate reality is that it may give ownership pause to spend that level of money on a player who likely will not be a permanent member of the Wolves' rotation.

The other factor is that the Wolves are set to become a lot more expensive next offseason as they become a repeater Luxury Tax team. Timberwolves ownership may decide to tighten the purse strings a little bit now in anticipation of large bills to come next season and beyond.

If there were a free agent remaining who could drastically change the outlook of the Timberwolves season, that $11 million cost should have no bearing, but given the lack of talent remaining, the Wolves are probably best holding on to their flexibility ahead of the 2026-27 season.

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