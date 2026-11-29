The Minnesota Timberwolves were eliminated from the NBA Cup on Friday night after their loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite going 3-1 with a plus-34 point differential, the Wolves did not make the knockout stage after losing a pair of tiebreakers to the Grizzlies and the San Antonio Spurs.

The Wolves have now failed to make it out of the group stage in all four seasons of the NBA Cup. This year was the second time the Timberwolves went 3-1 in their NBA Cup games but did not advance due to point differential.

While it may be frustrating for the Wolves to continuously miss out on the NBA Cup Playoffs, especially since they have been one of the best teams in the NBA these past four seasons, this year may be the best blessing in disguise Minnesota could have asked for.

Timberwolves schedule gets much easier

The Wolves had two games added to their schedule after being eliminated from the NBA Cup to match the games the NBA Cup knockout teams will play. Minnesota will play the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 6 and the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 10.

If the Wolves had made it to the next round of the NBA Cup, they would have had to play a pair of games against two of the best teams in the Western Conference. Instead, they go up against two teams that have a combined record of 6-30.

The Timberwolves have done well feasting on lesser teams after not losing out on the NBA Cup. The Wolves have gone 6-0 over the past three seasons in these replacement games and have the opportunity to move that to 8-0 with two more Western Conference bottom-feeders added to the schedule.

While the best-case scenario likely would have been beating Memphis on Friday to go 4-0 in NBA Cup play, the next-best alternative was what the Wolves did. They went 3-1 and have a much easier schedule a week from now compared to if they had advanced.

Wolves get much-needed time off

Injuries have unfortunately been one of the biggest storylines of the Wolves' season so far. They came into the season without Donte DiVincenzo, lost Anthony Edwards four games into the season, and Jaylen Clark went down with a hamstring strain a couple of weeks ago.

Now, LaMelo Ball is set to miss his second straight game after spraining his ankle late in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. While Ball's injury is not expected to be a long-term situation, the Wolves' lineup could still use some time off.

That is exactly what they are set up to get. Following a back-to-back on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Wolves play only two games over the next ten games. Their strength of opponent over these next few games is also in the Wolves' favor, as four of their next five games are now against the Clippers and Kings.

If the Wolves had advanced to the knockout portion of the NBA Cup, they may not have had the necessary health to win the two games necessary to make the championship game, and even if they somehow did, the last thing the Wolves need right now is an extra game on their schedule that does not count toward the regular season.

The playoff-like atmosphere of the NBA Cup would have been a positive for the Wolves, but much of their roster is already playoff-tested from the past few seasons. For this Timberwolves team, the added rest will benefit them more than a small amount of extra playoff experience in December.

Ultimately, the NBA Cup is a flawed system. Of the eight teams that advanced, seven were determined by tiebreakers. On top of that, the teams that do not make the knockout round get rewarded with an easier regular-season schedule than those that advance.

Understandably, fans are having trouble buying into the NBA's mid-season tournament when it feels like their favorite team is better off not being involved. That is exactly the case for the Timberwolves, who hope to feast on the Clippers and the Kings next week.

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