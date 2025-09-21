Blazers Notes: Blazers Free Agent Works Out for Warriors, 2 Front Office Additions, CJ McCollum Return?

Gabe Smallson

Oct 25, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard CJ McCollum (3) walks on the court before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images
A Portland Trail Blazers free agent has reportedly worked out with the Golden State Warriors according to a key NBA insider. The Canadian point guard averaged 8.3 points per game last season on 16.7 minutes per game.

In other news, the Trail Blazers made two major additions to their front office recently. The two former players will look to add another level of experience and passion to the roles after giving a combined 13 years to Portland on the hardwood.

Finally, it might just be time to bring back CJ McCollum. The veteran will be playing on an expiring contract and appears to still have some quality basketball left in the tank to give back to the city.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):

