Blazers Make 2 Major Additions to Front Office
The Portland Trail Blazers have done a good job of building out the roster over the last few years. Joe Cronin finally seems like he has a plan for what the roster will look like moving forward.
There are still some questions surrounding the team, including whether they have an All-Star not named Damian Lillard on the roster. That is something that the front office will continue to work towards.
As the Trail Blazers continue to figure out the future of their team, they have added some talent to the front office. In fact, two former players have joined the front office.
Two Former Trail Blazers Players Join The Front Office
According to The Oregonian, the Blazers have added former players Terry Porter and Brian Grant to the front office. Both will now work next to Joe Cronin.
Porter has been hired as a scout, while Grant has been hired as a basketball liaison. Both of these roles are to introduce the players to the inner workings of the front office.
The Blazers are more than happy to have two former players back on staff with the team. They love having guys return home to Portland and work for the organization.
Porter played the first ten years of his NBA career in Portland, becoming a key part of a team that made the NBA Finals. Grant played three seasons for the Blazers in the late 1990s.
The Trail Blazers Are Still Looking to Build a Playoff Contender
Portland is hoping that these former players can help the Blazers turn into a good playoff team that can compete for a championship sooner rather than later. The team is still trying to fully establish an identity.
The Blazers are still a few years away from being a team that is really in contention for a deep playoff run. They need to get Lillard healthy and have some of their other young players develop.
Portland hopes that it can make the playoffs this year and give its young guys some experience before Lillard returns to the lineup. That is going to be a tall task playing in a loaded Western Conference.
