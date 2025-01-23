Anfernee Simons Final Injury Status For Blazers vs Magic
The Portland Trail Blazers have had a frustrating season so far this season. They have not won as many games as they were hoping to, even though they have a young roster.
They were hoping to fight for at least a spot in the play-in. Instead, the Blazers are one of the worst teams in the Western Conference.
The Blazers are 13th in the Western Conference standings. They have very little shot to make a run at the tenth spot, which is the final play-in spot.
Part of the reason that has been the case has been injuries. The Blazers have had a lot of injuries this year, including to a lot of key guys.
Anfernee Simons is one of their best players. He is also someone that other teams have been asking about in terms of his availability for a trade.
In order for the Blazers to keep up his market value, he has to play in games. Unfortunately for him and the Trail Blazers, he has found himself on the injury report ahead of their game against the Magic.
Simons was listed as questionable due to low back soreness, but he will play in this game. He missed a game against the Bulls a few days ago.
Simons is a great offensive player and someone that the Blazers like. While his season hasn't translated into team success, he's still developing as a player.
The Trail Blazers seem much less likely to trade Simons than some other players on their roster. Jerami Grant and Robert Williams III are much more likely to be shipped out than Simons.
The Blazers are certainly a team to watch ahead of the trade deadline. It wouldn't be surprising to see them move multiple players before the deadline passes.
Until then, Portland is playing some frisky basketball. They have won two straight games, so they can beat teams who don't take them seriously.
So far this season, Simons is averaging 18.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.
