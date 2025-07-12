Blazers' $160 Million Contract Named One of Worst in NBA
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant's contract — which totals five years and $160 million — was listed as one of the worst in the NBA by Bleacher Report.
Grant signed his massive contract years ago, but it came during the Blazers' big rebuild after the departure of superstar Damian Lillard.
As one of the team's highest earners, Grant has failed to make a difference for Portland. The team hasn't made the playoffs since he earned the big contract.
Now, according to Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, the deal is one of the worst in the league, given where the team is at and Grant's production.
"The extent to which Jerami Grant's contract would break the bank when he signed it was greatly exaggerated," Favale wrote in an article.
"His five-year, $160 million agreement stood out more because he ran completely counter to the timeline of a Portland Trail Blazers squad that was about to begin its post-Damian Lillard reset.
"This reasoning remains intact now. Grant looks more out of place than ever following the emergence of Toumani Camara and the Blazers' acquisition of Deni Avdija.
"And while his annual earnings are far from grotesque, last season's precipitous drop in rim frequency (18th percentile) and two-point efficiency (38.1 percent) indicates a player on decline."
Grant is 31 years old and firmly in the latter half of his prime. Since he joined Portland ahead of the 2022-23 season, the forward hasn't played in more than 63 games for an entire season.
When he does play, there is still some value that he brings to the court, averaging 18.9 points over the past three seasons to go along with 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
Unfortunately, that hasn't led to team success, and the Blazers are on the hook for another three years and over $100 million.
