Blazers, Lakers Have Had Trade Talks Regarding $33 Million Defensive Star: Report
The Portland Trail Blazers have already made one trade this offseason. They moved on from Anfernee Simons in order to bring in Jrue Holiday, marking the first trade they've made in about a year.
Portland then decided to buy out Deandre Ayton, who signed with the Los Angeles Lakers after being pursued by several teams in free agency.
Los Angeles now looks to be interested in another Trail Blazers player.
The Lakers are interested in bringing Thybulle in via a trade, according to Anthony Irwin of ClutchPoints. He would help Los Angeles on the defensive end of the court.
Thybulle has not been able to stay healthy in his career, and that has been true with his time in Portland, as well. He played in just 15 games this past season.
Right now, the Trail Blazers are trying to figure out what they have in their guards. They have Holiday, Scoot Henderson, and Tounami Camara as guys they know they are going to keep.
That means that Thybulle could be expendable, depending on who they would be able to get back in return. His defense makes him valuable around the league.
If the Blazers are going to lean into being a great defensive team, they might want to keep Thybulle to be a guard off the bench. He's still a great perimeter defender when he is healthy.
Portland will have an identity this season, something they have been devoid of for the last few years. This will be the first time that they have something they can hang their hats on.
The Lakers have to be better defensively, and Thybulle would certainly help them do that if he were to play in LA. He has to stay healthy enough to be on the court, though.
In just 15 games with the Trail Blazers this past season, he averaged 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. He shot 47.7 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
